‘Lindener’s’ organic products promote healthy hair and skin

By Naomi Marshall

While some persons may use YouTube for entertainment and keeping updated with current issues, among other reasons, Leticia Allicock, proprietor of Pink Signature Beauty, took full advantage of the social media platform and started her skin and hair care business.

The Lindener who grew up with her father and mother never enjoyed wash days because they were filled with pain and tears. Due to lack of knowledge, the right products and tools, her mother would wash and comb her long, thick hair the best way she knew how to which often ended with Allicock in tears, a tale most girls with curly hair could relate to.

“Wash day was not one of my favourite days, I use to literally cry because when my hair wash and dry you get one big heap of hair on top of my head and my mom just use to rough up this hair and I use to cry. In the 90s we didn’t have much products to use, I remember my mom using castor oil, pink oil and blue magic grease,” she explained.

Allicock noted that in her teens she became very interested about hair care but back at that time information was scare on how to take care of natural, curly hair and as such persons would encourage getting a perm, hair extension or weave.

However, a few years back Allicock went on a quest to obtain glowing skin and healthy hair. She began doing research and playing around with ingredients, with the influence of beauty bloggers on YouTube, that would allow her to meet her goal of having radiant hair and skin.

When persons began questioning Allicock about how they, too, could obtain glowing skin and hair, she knew that she had to share her beauty secrets with the rest of the world.

As of March 2019 to present day, Allicock was able to create four miracle-working products that are 100 percent organic: the ‘Charcoal blush whipped scrub,’ ‘Coffee whipped skin scrub,’ ‘Cinnamon whipped skin scrub,’ and the ‘Shea soufflé.’

The ‘Charcoal blush whipped scrub’ brightens up skin tone, treats minor skin infections, minimizes the appearance of large pores, controls and balances skin oil production, and clears out clogged pores.

The ‘Coffee whipped skin scrub’ which encourages youthful, radiant skin reduces inflammation in the skin, improves blood circulation, removes dead skin cells, reduces puffiness, improves the texture of your skin, and reduces the appearance of cellulite.

The ‘Cinnamon whipped skin scrub’ promotes smooth, glowing skin since it gets rid of flaky skin, blackhead and whiteheads, and acne. It can also be used as a lip-exfoliator.

Meanwhile, the ‘Shea soufflé’ is a beautiful mix of carrier and essential oils that is great for both hair and skin. This product has soothing and anti-ageing properties that make the skin appear smoother. It also prevents hair loss, treats split ends, soothes dry and itching scalp, repairs damaged hair, and is also a great moisturiser.

“At a time when skincare and hair care is so central to beauty, I came up with products that could moisturise and revitalise both hair and skin and in doing that, I believe that women can feel more confident about themselves,” Allicock told the Pepperpot Magazine.

The entrepreneur noted that her products are made from 100 percent organic ingredients which make it stand out from other products. She noted that getting healthy skin and repairing damaged hair does not happen overnight but with her products, persons can see the results that they want, which is why they should invest in Pink Signature Beauty products.

Allicock shared some challenges she experiences, noted that having a full-time job and a small business at the same can be challenging and it calls for good time management which she pushes herself to obtain in order to move her business to higher heights.

She added that getting ingredients in bulk within Guyana can also be challenging and as such, she would have to order her Ingredients from other countries.

Nevertheless, she noted that being an entrepreneur makes her feel confident and some sort of satisfaction, especially when she receives feedback from customers that her product is working for them.

“It gives me much satisfaction at the end of the day when customers could message me and say, look your product is working and they are pleased. That makes me know that I am going in the right direction. Customer feedback keeps me going because business generally is not something easy at times so having loyal customers keeps me afloat and keeps me wanting to venture out and thinking ahead,” the 33-year-old expressed.

The woman, who is also a Registration Clerk, stated that in the future she would like to be at a place where ‘Pink Signature Beauty’ can sustain her entire family, while, being a platform that will help persons to see the importance of skin and hair care. In the coming months, Allicock will also be launching new hair and skincare products.

She is also encouraging persons that are thinking about venturing out into entrepreneurship to “go for it,” but at the same time they must be determined and willing to work towards their goals.

“They have to be able to take criticisms and turn it into something positive,” Allicock added.

Persons interested in contacting Allicock to make orders can message her on Facebook at Leticia Allicock.