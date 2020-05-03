A ‘green’, scenic place

This week the Pepperpot Magazine journeyed to Hill Foot, Soesdyke/Linden Highway, which is also called One Mile.

This village can be found at the bottom of the hill, which is the reason behind the development of its name ‘Hill Foot’ .

The village is between Soesdyke and Ideal villages and it is a scenic place with well-kept yards, budding with plants and trees.

It is home to about 600 residents, who are of different ethnicities yet they live as one huge family.

Hill Foot is about five minutes’ drive from the Junction and has potable water and electricity.

Internet can be accessed via cell phones since there is no other internet service in the village.

Hill Foot has many shops, a few churches, and a cricket ground where all sports activities takes place.

The village has no all-weather roads but has several cross streets which consist of sand and two entrances.

Residents are employed at chicken farms, sand pits, sawmills and the village is also home to many farmers and home makers.

The nearest school is in Soesdyke and all the children would leave the village to go to school.

There, the team met and had a chat with residents, who highlighted their way of life.

The Pepperpot Magazine encountered a group of residents upon entry to Hill Foot, a family of seven. They reside in this square and they had combined their efforts to assist Roy Raj Singh to construct his house.

Singh related that he has been residing at Hill Foot for three years and he finds life there to be fair.

He is originally from Grove, East Bank Demerara and is the father of one, who will be a homeowner shortly.

His house is being constructed and the neighbours were helping him to put the pieces together.

“Whatever job is available I would do because I am an all-rounder and whatever hustle is trending I do. You can’t sit down and complain so I does do some eddo farming but now that’s not profitable then I does try with the wildlife trade and carpentry, “he said.

Singh explained that since he moved to Hill Foot he is at peace, having moved away from his family and started his own has proved to be the best thing for him.

“You does see your way when you are by yourself no matter how hard it gets because it doesn’t have anybody to bog you down,” he said.

Singh added that all are welcomed in the village and mentioned that apart from the locals and newcomers, they also have some Spanish people, who moved into the community.

For the locals, Hill Foot is also referred to as ‘Mount Zion’, a place where people can find a place in society.

“This place got all kind of people living here and we don’t have no problems because people cooperative and assist each other in whatever they have to do to make a life,” he said.