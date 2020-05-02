— says Min. Lawrence as Guyana records 110% increase in COVID cases in less than a month

GUYANA has gone 24 hours without recording a new case of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, but that does not change the fact that the country recorded a 110 per cent increase in the number of confirmed cases over the past month.

This increase proves that the country is experiencing a health crisis, which is mainly due to the behaviour of some Guyanese, who continue to flout the laws and ignore the containment measures.

“We are in a health crisis. I cannot put it differently, we are in a health crisis,” said Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, during a COVID-19 update, on Labour Day, which was celebrated on Friday.

On a day, which was meant to celebrate and honour the contribution of workers throughout Guyana, there was silence throughout the streets, as persons commemorated the day from the confines of their home.

Friday marked 50 days since the country recorded its first case of the disease. And, since then the numbers have continued to climb, standing now at 82 confirmed cases, with nine deaths.

“On day nine, with six confirmed cases, we began implementing measures with the closure of all international airports. On day 24, when another 33 cases were confirmed, the Ministry of Public Health instituted the curfew, the rotation policy, the stay at home and work from home policies as well as the closing of several businesses.

“We are now at day 50 and we are right where we began with another 43 cases, a 110 per cent increase in less than one month,” said Minister Lawrence, adding: “I want to ask you my fellow Guyanese, what is it that you want?”

Judging by the figures, the minister said it is obvious that some Guyanese are not taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously.

DISSATISFACTION

In expressing her dissatisfaction with the situation, Minister Lawrence said: “How else can we explain a 110 per cent increase in positive cases in less than a month? How else can we explain people congregating to play dominos or having a few beers on the corner? How else can we explain people visiting family and friends as normal?

“My friends it’s time for us to get serious. It is unfair to those who are following the guidelines to be placed at unnecessary risk, especially our health workers just because some of you don’t want to change your behaviour, you are being selfish.”

Minister Lawrence, who was clearly annoyed, said persons were told that the spread of the disease can be stopped if the measures are adhered to, but some chose to take the situation for granted.

“Do you want to stop it? Everyone has a role to play. What role are you playing?” Minister Lawrence asked.

She encouraged persons to stop venturing out unless they must; stop the congregating in public places; stop visiting friends and family; and maintain the physical distancing.

Minister Lawrence, in a virtual update on Thursday, reminded Guyanese that central Georgetown continues to be the epicentre of the disease, with positive cases coming from Kitty, Sophia, Turkeyen, Liliendaal, Cummings Lodge, Alberttown and Cummingsburg. Cases also came from Bourda, Lamaha Park, South Ruimveldt Gardens and Thirst Park.

In her update, the minister added new communities to this list, and those areas include Campbellville, East Ruimveldt, Guyhoc Park, Lodge, Albouystown and Laing Avenue, in West Ruimveldt.

TAKE NO CHANCES

“Fellow Guyanese, I hope you have noted the areas listed, and realise how close the Coronavirus disease is to you,” said Minister Lawrence.

Health authorities have so far tested 582 persons for COVID-19, with 500 of those persons testing negative for the disease. Of the confirmed cases, some 24 persons have recovered, but 49 remain in isolation, and 17 in quarantine. Additionally, two persons are being treated in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Globally, there are over three million cases of COVID-19, with over 217,000 deaths. And with no approved treatment or cure, there is no assurance that persons will survive after contracting the disease. In the absence of approved medications, governments and authorities across the world have employed a number of preventative measures to contain the spread of the disease.

In an effort to improve the response to the pandemic, the Public Health Ministry has launched its mobile unit at the East La Penitence Health Centre, as well as at the community COVID-19 facilities of Region Four at Herstelling, on the East Bank Demerara, and at Paradise, on the East Coast Demerara.

Additionally, the government has extended its emergency measures to combat the dreaded disease, with the imposition of a 12-hour curfew on citizens. These emergency measures were taken pursuant to Paragraphs (1) and (2) (b) of the directive issued by the President, in accordance with the Public Health Ordinance, Cap. 145, and published in the Official Gazette, Legal Supplement B, on March 16, 2020. These measures have been extended to June 3, 2020.

As the country wages war against the deadly disease, President David Granger is on record as saying that the efforts of the country’s frontline workers, in particular those within the medical field, should not go unnoticed.

“I ask you… to think tenderly of our public health professionals and service providers; that is to say, our doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and all other supporting staff, medical and non-medical, who are providing the required care for those in distress,” President Granger said, adding: “Public health practitioners are on the frontline of protecting those stricken by the disease; they have been working tirelessly, through this very difficult situation, to provide quality healthcare to those who have been infected and afflicted. Everyone in the public health system has played a vital part in the fight against this disease.”

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by the newly-discovered coronavirus.

The WHO said most people infected with the COVID-19 virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illnesses and recover without requiring special treatment. Older persons and those with underlying medical problems such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer, are more likely to develop serious illness.

The WHO believes that the best way to prevent and slow down transmission is to be well-informed about the virus, the disease it causes and how it is spread.

“Protect yourself and others from infection by washing your hands or using an alcohol-based rub frequently and not touching your face. The COVID-19 virus spreads primarily through droplets of saliva, or discharge from the nose when an infected person coughs or sneezes, so it’s important that you also practise respiratory etiquette (for example, by coughing into a flexed elbow),” the WHO has advised.