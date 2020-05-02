Taylor wins Sir Richard Hadlee Medal, Southee takes Test prize

BATTING stalwart Ross Taylor claimed the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal for excelling across formats, while Tim Southee was recognised as the top Test player of the year at the annual New Zealand Cricket Awards.

During the relevant period, starting with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, Ross Taylor racked up 1,389 runs across formats to comfortably top the run-scoring charts for New Zealand, over 200 runs clear of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson at second.

Taylor’s exploits included two centuries and nine fifties across formats. During the period, he also went past Stephen Fleming’s tally to become the leading run-scorer for New Zealand in Tests and solidified his place at the top of the charts in ODIs.

“I’ve watched your progress over the past 14 years and I just want to congratulate you on all your performances and records to date,” said Hadlee when conferring the honour upon Taylor via video link.

“You’ve been a wonderful performer, you’ve got a fantastic record and on behalf of New Zealand Cricket I’d just like to say thanks very much for your contribution, not only to New Zealand cricket – but to world cricket.”

Tim Southee and Tom Latham reflected on their Test exploits after claiming honours for first-class achievements in the 2020 New Zealand Cricket Awards.

Taylor’s teammate Southee bagged the top Test prize after having picked up 40 wickets at an average of 21.47 during the season.

“To perform in the format is very pleasing and the stats are nice, but at the end of the day there’s a lot of work from your teammates that go into those numbers,” said Southee, who also won the award for his achievements in first-class cricket on Wednesday.

“The guys taking the catches, the guys bowling at the other end creating pressure – it’s a collective group effort and this award is a representation of that.”

Kim Cotton was named the Umpire of the Year after she became the first woman from New Zealand to officiate in an ICC World Cup final during the Women’s T20 event in Australia at a jam-packed Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“It’s been a busy journey, but I’ve absolutely loved it,” Cotton said. “I was a bit surprised to be asked to do the Final – it was an amazing experience. The atmosphere and the noise was unreal. I thoroughly enjoyed the game and it was so great to be part of.”

(ICC Media Zone)