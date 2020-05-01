Wanted man Estwick apprehended

POLICE, on Thursday, arrested Lennox Estwick who is wanted in connection with the murder of gold miner, Deon Stoll, called ‘Mow’, who was, in 2019, gunned down during an attempted robbery in front of El Dorado Trading, a gold-mining business on Da Silva Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

Ranks, acting on intelligence gathered, swooped down on a house at Lover’s Lane, South Amelia’s Ward, Linden on Thursday at about 00:45 hours and arrested Estwick, whom a wanted bulletin was issued for in 2019.

The suspect’s 21-year-old male sibling was also arrested in the house.

An unlicensed pistol, four live ammunition and 10 grams of suspected cannabis were found in their possession.

Investigation is still ongoing.

On October 29,2019, Shane ‘Demon’ Morgan called ‘Dellon’, Roberto Sankar, Wayne St Hill, Steve Rollox, were charged for killing Stoll on October 14, 2019, at Da Silva Street, Newtown, Kitty during the course of a robbery.

Meanwhile, Odessa St Hill called “Baby”, Dr. Alonzo Dos Santos, Duncan Vanveild called “Blackbody”, and Keith Mc Kenzie were charged for receiving and comforting Morgan, between October 14 and 22, after he committed the murder.

Stoll of Essequibo Coast, Region Two and Barima Avenue, Bel Air, Georgetown, died following a shootout with the bandits. It is believed that the bandits had been tracking Stoll for a while and believed he had cash and raw gold when he was cornered. They did not cater for him fighting back.

Police made several inroads into the matter days after the movie-style robbery which was captured by closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

According to information provided, the St. Hills and Dellon Morgan are cousins. However, during the course of the botched robbery committed on Stoll, Morgan was shot.

Sankar was seen on CCTV footage in the vicinity trailing Stoll’s car and was acting in a suspicious manner. He was also charged, years ago, for robbery, but the charge was dismissed due to the victim’s absence from court.

It is alleged that Rollox was the getaway driver, while Morgan and Wayne St. Hill were the shooters. Odessa St. Hill took Dr. Dos Santos to Vanveild’s home where Morgan was hiding out from the police. It is alleged that the doctor treated Morgan’s gunshot wound.

McKenzie was the driver of the motor car which Morgan was intercepted in at a roadblock on October 22, 2019.