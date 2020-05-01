‘Stay committed and develop your craft’

Young MUA urges others to never give up

Staying focused and committed to one thing these days can be somewhat a challenge. Especially since the world has evolved and there are so many distractions that come with it. And in the face of negativity, and failed attempts at what you do, life can be somewhat dimming.

However, there is glory in commitment and the benefits that come with it. And one must find motivation in that fact.

Young Guyanese makeup artist, Decarla Hodge, bears testimony to what can be achieved with commitment.

The young woman started doing makeup seven years ago, and in an interview with ‘The Buzz’ she said can’t be more proud of her growth.

In fact, she said that it was the negativity faced that fueled her fire to perfect her craft.

“It took me lots of practice, determination, prayers, consistency, support from my family and close friends and negative critiques to get where I am today. Some people may wonder, how did negativity contribute to my growth. I’ll start by saying, my confidence and self-esteem skyrockets! I never let negativity get the best of me. When people throw negativity at me it encourages me to do better and be better. And I think that’s the best way to deal with negativity… The evolution of my makeup skills has inspired me all over again because not only my skills improved but I was also able to improve as a person and when I look at those pictures I see a young woman who’s destined for greatness and I’m extremely proud of how far I’ve come as a young person in the makeup industry,” she said.

Noting further, that this advice is not limited to makeup artists but can be adapted in any field of work and in any area of your life.

“I just feel like people need a little reminder to never give up on the things they love. Not only in the makeup field but generally across the board. For a second I was really embarrassed just looking at the first five photos but the joy of seeing my improvements over the years, helped me to overcome the sheepish feeling I’ve had towards those pictures because it basically represents my determination to perfect my art,” Hodge said.

During her years of being in the makeup industry, she has had the opportunity to work with Guyana Carnival, Guyana’s very own Timeka Marshall and radio personality Feliz Robertson, to name a few.

“For that, I am extremely grateful and I’m excited to see what the future has in store for me. On your journey to success, it’ll never be easy and as a child, I was told greatnesses and success require hard work, it doesn’t come easily. In other words, you’ll be faced with challenges, obstacles will get in the way, you’ll have distractions on the road to success but it takes prayers, determination, consistency, faith, an unshakable support system and most importantly you’ve got to love what you’re doing in order to overcome and dominate the battles you’ll be faced with. I’ve turned my negative and positive reviews into motivational reviews and that made me the artist I am today. I hope my story be an inspiration to many to never give up on the things they love and to go after their dream. The right time is always now. Start today!” Hodge admonished.