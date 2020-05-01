Senior cop,two others injured in Essequibo Coast accident

A hire car driver along with his wife and an Assistant Superintendent of Police of Suddie,are currently at the Suddie Public Hospital in Region Two nursing serve injuries about their bodies after they were involved in a vehicular collision on the Johanna Cecilia Public Road on Thursday afternoon.

The accident involved motorcar HB 9504 and PVV 9556 and occurred around 16:15 hours. According to information received, thirty-three-year-old Assistant Superintendent of Police who is in charge of the Richard Faikall Police training college, Colin Primus was one of the drivers. Primus suffered a fractured right foot and laceration to his head. His condition was listed as critical.

According to a police release Tariq Baksh, the driver of the hire car, was traveling along with his wife at the time of the accident. The vehicles were said to be traveling in the opposite direction when the tragedy struck.

It was revealed that the officer had put on his indicator to turn right and while he was doing so, the hire car allegedly collided with the left front side of his vehicle.

The impact resulted in the police officer’s vehicle spinning clockwise before it ended up on the parapet. The hire car driver ended up on the opposite parapet of the road.

As a result of the collision, both drivers along with a female passenger sustained injuries. The driver of the hire car suffered trauma to his head and his wife suffered serious neck and back injuries. Eyewitnesses related that the loud impact alerted them and as they rushed to the scene occupants of the vehicles were helpless.

“I see them all helpless when we immediately put them in a vehicle and send them to the hospital, I can’t really say if it was speeding all I know is that I heard the loud noise and ran out,” an eye witness said.

Police are continuing their investigations.