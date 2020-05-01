Kitty man shot multiple times over motorcycle

Police are investigating the shooting of a 27-year old handyman, who sustained multiple gunshots following a misunderstanding over a motorcycle.

The Guyana Chronicle was informed that Seon London of Da Silva Street, Newtown, Kitty was shot four times about his body on Friday evening in Sophia by another man.

London was shot to the left cheek, the side of his head and right side buttocks.The injured man managed to inform his sister that his assailant shot him following a misunderstanding over his motorcycle.

He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and his condition is listed as critical.