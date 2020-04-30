COVID-19 Update | Four new cases recorded, four more recover

…nine deaths recorded

The total number of persons who tested positive for the coronavirus has climbed from 78 to 82 within the past 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Public Health,four persons have since recovered from the virus.Earlier on Thursday, the ministry related that a 67-year old man died on Wednesday night from complications due to the the coronavirus.His death carried the total number of deaths attributed to the virus, to 9.

Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence noted that 579 persons have been tested and of that number,497 tested negative.She said that there are 2 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit while 18 are in institutional quarantine and fifty-one are in isolation.

Globally,over 3.2 million cases of the virus has been recorded, according to the Johns Hopkins University.