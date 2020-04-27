Former Chancellor, Keith Massiah passes

FORMER Chancellor of the Judiciary, OR, SC Keith Massiah has died after a period of illness. Massiah, 93, died on Friday, April 24, 2020 at a city hospital.

He served as the Chancellor of Judiciary from 1984–1988. He had also served as the country’s Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs from 1988-1992.

In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry of the Presidency conveyed a message of condolence from President David Granger who was saddened by Massiah’s death.

“President Granger expresses heartfelt sympathy to Mr. Massiah’s wife, Mrs. Maureen Mae Massiah, CCH, his three children, three grandchildren, other relatives and friends,” the statement said.

In that statement, the Presidentacknowledged that the former Chancellor was awarded Guyana’s second highest honour — the Order of Roraima (OR) — for service of an exceptionally high quality and beyond the normal call of duty in the administration of Justice and in the field of law.

In a message on his social media page, veteran journalist and playwright, Francis Quamina Farrier shared a picture of Massiah in his younger days during the production of the play ‘Happy Holiday’ at the Theatre Guild Playhouse in 1965.

Farrier noted that Massiah had also been a part of two other plays he directed at the Theatre Guild.

“May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to his wife Rev. Maureen Massiah and other relatives and friends,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Alliance For Change (AFC), Public Relations Officer, Sherod Duncan, stated: “Professor Massiah taught me ‘Law and Society’ while I was an undergraduate reading Law at the University of Guyana. He took over our ‘Jurisprudence’ course after Professor Calvin Eversley passed. Professor Massiah was a delightfully beautiful human being and we will miss him very much.”

Attorney-at-Law, Kalesh Loakman stated: “Guyana and the legal fraternity lost Professor Keith Massiah SC, a legal luminary. Your contributions to the fraternity were invaluable.”

A known colleague, Deomatti Cheddie said: “He was such a wonderful person. I have known him as a lecturer at UG Law Department since early 1990. May his soul RIP.”