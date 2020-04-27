Critchlow Week begins

— under the theme ‘Economic, political and social transformation post COVID-19’

AMIDST the COVID-19 pandemic, trade unionists have held steadfast to acknowledging the works of Hubert Nathaniel Critchlow, by laying a wreath at the feet of his statue, at the commencement of Critchlow Week on Sunday.

At the small wreath-laying ceremony in the compound of Parliament Building, General Secretary of the Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC), Lincoln Lewis; President of the GTUC, Coretta McDonald; and Regional Vice President of Demerara GTU, Collis Nicholson, assembled to pay respect on behalf of all of Guyana, to the statue of the revolutionary man.

Lewis, in his remarks, highlighted that 2020 came at a time when the country and world is challenged with a pandemic. However, he pointed out that the union was adamant about recognising the week, and so they adjusted the usual programme.

“We come today primarily to remind everyone that as a labour movement, we have permanent interest and that interest includes protecting and advancing the gains of our predecessors, our forebearers in fact, who have fought and have made this country acquire Independence and Republican status. While we are observing and calling on every worker, every Guyanese, to observe the measures in the fight against this pandemic, we feel compelled that today we will have to come out here and lay at least one wreath at the foot of the statue of Hubert Nathaniel Critchlow, Father of Trade Unionism in the British Empire. It is he who had made it possible for us to start electing persons who will enter the National Assembly to advance our interest and protect our rights,” Lewis said.

Nicolson delivered the main address at the short programme, giving brief history on the momentous event.

“Each year, as we join thousands across the country to celebrate the victories of workers, our own Freedom Day is still fresh in our minds. The achievement of our rights as citizens and our rights as workers should indeed be celebrated together. Our history has made them inseparable. Comrades with that being said, let me highlight this year’s theme which is ‘Economic, Political and Social Transformation Post COVID 19’.” This theme sets the midpoint for introspection by all, more importantly trade union leaders.

“Trade union struggles have been part of our fight for freedom and justice for many years. Hubert Nathaniel Critchlow – the founding father of trade unionism in the Caribbean and Guyana – has led this struggle undoubtedly and we as workers can ride on this premise proudly. Consequently, composed of his sacrifice, we won our greatest victory, the election of a democratic work force but while that is established, do we see ourselves as championing his cause?,” he posited in his remarks.

MUST BE UNITED

To this end, Nicholson pointed out that there were various occasions where leaders have been divided, especially with instances relating to liberation and justice. He noted too, that in the face of this pandemic, leaders must unite.

“While as leaders we often fight in different avenues, it is the wish for all leaders to be united so that workers can have a full representation of trade unionism in its full effect.

This points to the many pillars as leaders we ought to emulate from the struggles of Critchlow. Hubert Nathaniel Critchlow expressed dynamic leadership which perpetuated humility, cohesiveness, charisma, and endurance for the platform on which we currently embrace our struggles. Those characteristics define quite humbly as a united people and more so commonly trade unionism. Given, the recent pandemic and political climate of our country, it is for our leaders to reflect heavily on Critchlow standards and constantly make reference to them as we seek to move forward in unity facing all challenges. It also behooves us to stand strong and united as proud Guyanese in these times making sure that we preserve our rich heritage and heart-warming history,” he said.

But this year’s theme for Critchlow Week, he said, seriously speaks to transformational prospective; Economically, Socially and Politically amid COVID 19.

“It is for all of us to be mindful of the massive development and possible under-development if correct postures are not administered. Our beloved country is on a path for dynamic greatness and as proud Guyanese despite our varying intellectual objective perspective – we must unite and solidify those endless possibilities… Let us remind ourselves that in unity there is strength and as we journey through this difficult period let us show gratitude to the essential workers and encourage them with motivation as they seek to stabilise the country’s most precious treasure – the human population – while we reflect and reshape the essence of trade unionism and the workforce essentially. The foundation for a better life has been laid, and the building has begun,” Nicholson said.

Following his remarks, President of the GTUC, Coretta McDonald laid the sole wreath at the statue, while Lewis and Nicholson kept their social distance for a photo opportunity.