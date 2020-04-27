COVID-19 Update | Total number of recovered patients climbs to 15, no new cases in 2 days

…55% of positive cases are from Georgetown

Even as the total number of persons who have recovered from the Coronavirus in Guyana climbs from 12 to 15, no new confirmed cases of the virus has been recorded since Saturday.

This was noted by the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) in its daily COVID-19 update.

Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence noted that the number of confirmed cases remains at 74.

She said that 464 persons have been tested and of this number, 390 were.She said 5 persons are being treated in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while 24 persons are in institutional quarantine; 51 are in institutional isolation. The number of deaths attributed to the virus remains at 8.

Earlier on Monday, the MOPH launched its mobile unit at the East La Penitence Health Centre as well as the community COVID-19 facilities of Region Four at Herstelling on the East Bank of Demerara and at Paradise on the East Coast of Demerara, providing services to persons along those corridors. “As you are aware, Georgetown is the epicenter of the Coronavirus Disease with 55% of all confirmed cases residing in Central Georgetown,” Lawrence said.

In light of this, she urged Guyanese to be brave and come forward and seek help from the authorities.”As these units are put in place, I urge you to make use of this opportunity; utilize our services and help us to flatten the curve, contain this disease and get back to normalcy,” she added.

Globally, the total number of confirmed cases passed the 3 million benchmark on Monday.According to the Johns Hopkins University , the United States has so far recorded 983,848 cases, with more than 50,000 deaths attributed to the pandemic.