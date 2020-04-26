Enforcing law and order to help fight COVID – 19

– How the police are staying motivated during the pandemic

By Ravena Gildharie

Respect and recognition catapulted in recent weeks for healthcare workers across the globe, as they lead the battle against COVID – 19. Close in the sidelines, however, working bravely and assiduously as well, are the law enforcement workers; responsible to not only ensure safety and security but also to enforce strict anti-COVID 19 measures.

Across Guyana, the divisional commanders have been leading their ranks to enforce the national emergency response including restrictions on social gatherings; operations of only essential services; the 06:00 hrs to 18:00 hrs curfew; and social distancing including in public transportation. Enforcement of these measures, in some areas, have seen increased patrols and new challenges for the Police, who albeit their own fears of contracting the COVID – 19, are required to maintain a full presence and drive to support the country’s response to the pandemic.

In an interview with this publication, Commander of Region Ten Division Hugh Winter said the ranks under his purview remain motivated, having recognised that this is not only a national issue but a global one, which requires all hands coming together to combat the pandemic. He noted that all of the senior officials in his division remain steadfast to upkeep the momentum and encourage the ranks in their response efforts. So far, the Commander said he is pleased with the progress of adherence and enforcement of the COVID – 19 emergency measures in his division, as people remain largely cooperate with the Police.

With regards to personal precautions, Commander Winter stated that the officers are equipped with masks; are practising social distancing in their daily activities and are adhering to the sanitisation and precautionary advisories. The senior officers are disseminating the public health guidelines to the ranks through the use of mobile phones including via WhatsApp messages. Sinks have also been established at the gates of all stations and everyone, ranks and civilians, are required to wash their hands and sanitise before entering the station compounds.

When asked what advice he had to offer the public in support of the fight against the Coronavirus, Commander Winter responded: “definitely adherence to the health officials, and to maintain the curfew, other measures and keep a social distance so together we can beat this thing.”

Effects on family time

Added to the situation of the COVID –19 pandemic, Guyana’s Police remain “in-line” as a mandatory response since the March 2, 2020, National and Regional Elections, which subsequently saw some outburst of public protests and uneasiness that required law enforcement response. During those crucial days, some ranks recalled being away from their families for days as the Police were confined to the station compounds and barracks. Around the same time, Guyana recorded its first COVID – 19 case and thereafter resulted in emergency mechanisms requiring the Police’s attention.

“It’s been going to two months now since I have gone home to see my family,” related Sergeant Deon Parris, attached to the Leguan Police Station, in the Region Three division. His family including a young daughter resides in Essequibo, and the situation is becoming frustrating, but as the Station Sergeant, Parris is cognizant that he must remain upbeat and maintain the response of the 15 ranks under his direction. He said they have increased patrols on the island and so far the citizens there are adhering.

“It is difficult though especially the social distancing because when you have to tell people not to come close and sometimes they get vex, but we have to abide by the rules,” Sergeant Parris noted. At his station, ranks and civilians including those going into the compound to make inquiries are required to wash their hands at the sinks set up at the entrance, and to keep the social distancing when engaging with the Police. Sergeant Parris has been in the Guyana Police Force for over 20 years now and the current pandemic is the first of its kind he has confronted.

Like Sergeant Parris, Officer Randy Martin attached at Eve Leary in Georgetown, Region Four division is a father of three, and worried about the COVID – 19. “I’m concerned about the virus not only for myself but my family since I would not like anything to happen to them. I try my best to avoid congested places and do sanitation not only on myself but also my surroundings,” Officer Martin related to this publication. Due to the emergency work demands, Officer Martin said has not been able to have extended time with his children.

“Until this virus phase has passed then I will have [my children] over as per norm. But I do see them on a regular basis,” he said.

Officer Maria Durga is a mother of five and also has to maintain security duties as an essential worker during the pandemic. She is based in service at the Lands and Survey Commission and though the entity is upholding the emergency measures, Officer Durga still operates on a shift system with colleagues. As a mother, she said it is a worrying situation, but remains on duty and is encouraging citizens to take precautions.

Resistance from civilians

In Region Six, the police was forced to enforce charges against offenders who were not adhering to the emergency measures. The resistance came from several bar/’rum shop’ owners/operators and according to the Divisional Commander, Senior Superintendent Calvin Brutus arose mostly in the Canjie, Corentyne area. He explained that in the first instance of the enforcement of the precautions, the Police drove around announcing the measures via a loudspeaker. Thereafter, the law enforcement officers did a second round of warning during visits to each bar and shop owners/operators but a few continued to defy the orders. This resulted in the Police making arrests, processing the offenders and passing them through the court.

Aside from that, Commander Brutus said his ranks are in high spirit and continue to enforce the law, while equipped in their precautionary gear. He pointed out that as soon as the first set of emergency guidelines were issued by the public health authority, his division immediately moved on its own to secure sanitising supplies and instituted precautions. This was later supplemented by the Police Administration. The Commander stated that his division was the first to install sinks at the entrance of station compounds. Also, the ranks have received the support of the corporate community in Region Six as they combat the COVID – 19.

Recently, Traffic Chief Linden Isles reported to the Guyana Chronicle that traffic ranks were placed at every bus park across the country to ensure persons are abiding by the law and are practising social distancing as mandated.

“We have ranks at all the parks throughout the 10 administrative regions; we have traffic ranks going around and talking to the drivers, advising them because we know that there are some of them who are not complying, endangering the life [sic] of the commuters and their own lives,” he was reported as saying. He also indicated that while the Police had avoided arresting conductors and drivers, the officers have had to reload a few buses so that passengers are seated in accordance with the three-feet-apart, social-distancing rule (two passengers per seat).

Apart from enforcement, some law enforcement officers including on the East Bank Demerara have been engaged in other COVID- 19 response and relief efforts including distribution of food and essential supplies to vulnerable citizens, and working in support of non-governmental organisations, groups and individuals.