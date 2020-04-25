‘Techies’ helping make ‘lockdown’ fun

–in bid to take edge off social distancing

By Jared Liddell

IN an effort to facilitate the smooth transition from working and learning in a traditional environment to doing it from home, several electronics retailers have taken to selling products that are best suited to this COVID-inspired ‘lockdown’ period, such as desktop, laptop, and tablet computers, as well as other computer-related products at significantly reduced prices.

Some have even been offering what in business parlance is known as ‘bundles’, by throwing in a computer desk and a chair, and if possible some other ancillary appliance, like a printer and so on, for good measure.

The Guyana Chronicle reached out to a sales representative named John at Riaz Computer Center on down-town Church Street, and he said that the company came up with the idea after realising that there will be a greater demand at this time for appliances like laptops and desktops, as both adults and children try to navigate what appears to be fast becoming the new norm where earning a living as well as an education are concerned.

He made the very interesting point that although the selling of computers and other Information and Communications Technology (ICT)-related products is not regarded as an “essential service”, it does not negate the fact that the services they offer are indeed essential. As he went on to explain, not only will adults be working from home, but so too will students as well as other school-age children, and would be in dire need of the relevant tools to be able to carry out the various tasks they will be assigned.

He said that ‘Riaz’ initially started off by offering the package deals at reference to the student community, after noticing that several learning institutions, whether primary, secondary or tertiary, have been moving away from the traditional mode of education delivery and gravitating more to Online learning platforms.

“If persons are gonna have to work from one system, like most of the companies are doing right now, they will need supplies. So, at present, it’s not really all about money for us; it is about assistance; helping out every individual,” John said, adding: “Right now, we know that we have a large customer base; our supporters who we could assist and ensure that they are completely prepared to do what they have to do. And now that they are in need, we can’t just leave them there, so we decided to offer these products at a somewhat reduced cost.”

NOT JUST COMPUTERS

Noting that the initiative is not just about laptops and desktops, as there are lots of other items that persons will need to conduct their Online activities at home, John said:

“We are trying to help as much persons as possible by reducing prices from as many items as we can; we’re trying to get items to people that’re not available right now; items like headsets, for example. Persons have to work from home, and they would need these items to work, so we are currently working to source them. Sometimes they have a high markup, but we still source them, because it’s what is needed right now. And we are going to work to assist as far as possible.”

NO CONCESSIONS

He stated that although ‘Riaz’ has been offering these products at a lower rate than normal, it has not been granted any concessions in terms of tax breaks by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), since the regular duties are applied to the electronic products that the company imports.

Besides ‘Riaz’, Starr Computers has also been offering the public similar deals, particularly of late, with the advent here of COVID-19 and the stringent measures that the health authorities have put in place to keep the deadly disease at bay.