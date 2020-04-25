South/Central Essequibo T20 committee spearheading drive to assist the less forunate

AMID the COVID- 19 pandemic, the T20 Organising Committee of South and Central Essequibo have initiated a drive to provide assistance to the needy across the Essequibo Coast.

The Committee has since invited the various clubs and supporters to pool their resources and to support a noble cause. In an invited comment, executive member Trevis Simon disclosed ,“it is imperative at this time that as a committee we show solidarity to those affected by this deadly virus and offer our assistance”.

He added that there are 24 Clubs currently involved in the South/Central T20 League and he is hopeful that they will contribute individually and as a group.

The Committee is also appealing to the corporate community and other stake holders to also join the drive in assisting the less fortunate. Simon, who is also Chairman of the Reliance Grounds Committee has pledged on behalf of the Committee to distribute food hampers, face masks, detergents and other accessories that are deemed necessary.

Residents of Essequibo have been severely affected by the virus which has resulted in the loss of jobs, increase in transportation cost as well as the hike in prices of items in the store.

The Committee will specifically target families with children and intends to distribute to over 100 homes across the Region. The Committee has since advised persons including the sporting community to take all the necessary precautions including social distancing and the regular washing of hands. Those desirous of making a contribution can contact Trevis Simon-619-2022, Rohan Budhram- 600-1069 or Andy Ramnarine- 663-1997.