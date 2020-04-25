1988 CARICOM Basketball Championship was the best ever

THE 7th CARICOM Basketball Championship was hosted by Guyana in August 1988. The National
Sports Hall, the venue that hosted the inaugural tournament in 1981 once again played host to the
Caribbean Premier Hoop Championship.
Trinidad &Tobago won the men’schampionship, while Suriname took home the female honours.
At the presentation of awards, newly elected president of the Caribbean Basketball confederation
Mr. Gilmore Steward of Barbados proudly announced that the 1988 tournament was the best
ever since the inaugural championship in 1981.
In the male championship final Trinidad &Tobago defeated the mighty Bahamas 106 to 67. The
outstanding players for the champs were:- skipper and MVP Deryck (Cornbread) James, Garnett
Stewart, Anthony Tannis, Lennox Sobers, Patrick Joseph and Bertrand Brisbane.
Game # 1 – Guyana vs Suriname
Guyana won 90 to 74, Auric Tappin 21 pts, Gavin Cummings 15 pts, 10 rebs, Heinrod David 12
pts, Nigel Hinds 11pts. For Suriname Marilana Zalman 18 pts, Captain Iaacs Campbell 10 pts.
Trinidad & Tobago vs Jamaica
Trinidad & Tobago won 79 to 44, for Trinidad Skipper Deryck James 15 pts, Bertrand Brisbane
13 pts, for Jamaica Dave Johnson 13 pts.
Bahamas vs Antigua & Barbuda
Bahamas won 75 to 67, for Bahamas Keith Roy Russel 20 pts, Hilton Pinder 15 pts, Jeff
(Cheese) Pinder 12 pts, 11 rebs. For Antigua Wayne Harris 14 pts, Deon Joseph 13 pts 11 rebs.
Barbados vs Aruba
Barbados won 90 to 65, for Barbados Dwight Ruse 17 pts, Hallam Stuart 11 pts, Dale Weeks 11
pts. For Aruba Deon Gumbs 17 pts, Rayburn Didber 8 pts, Orlando Maxwell 8 pts.
Guyana vs Antigua & Barbuda
Antigua & Barbuda won 77 to 55, for Antigua Deon Joseph 13 pts, Wayne Harris 13 pts, Carl
Knight 8 pts. For Guyana Auric Tappin 25 pts, Skipper Leon Christian 8 pts.
Barbados vs Jamaica
Barbados won 62 to 54.. (Charwayne Walker)