US gov’t provides G$100M for Guyana to combat COVID-19

…funds to be disbursed rapidly for implementation of activities
The United States government has made available G$100M to the Ministry of Public Health and its partners to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19)
According to a statement from the US Embassy in Georgetown,through the generosity of the American people and the leadership of the U.S. government, the United States continues to lead the public health and humanitarian assistance to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As part of our ongoing commitment to Guyana through the U.S. Caribbean Resiliency Partnership, the Regional Caribbean Office of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is releasing US$475,000 to help address Guyana’s priority areas of laboratory diagnostics and systems strengthening and supplies, surveillance, infection prevention & control, and emergency operation centers,”the statement said.
It was noted that the funds are part of a regional funding package of US$3,000,000 provided to support the current COVID-19 Response.
The embassy said that the regional office of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention will coordinate with Ministry of Public Health and its regional partners to disburse these funds rapidly and implement the activities.
Health authorities, on Tuesday, reported that the number of confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in Guyana moved from 66 to 67 in 24 hours. With 18 cases being recorded last week, this minor increase shows a positive sign as authorities move forward to contain the spread of the disease.
Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence referred to Tuesday’s statistics in her update, noting that 328 persons have been tested for the disease so far and the results have shown that 261 of those persons are negative.
Some 50 persons are, however, in institutional isolation while 17 persons are in institutional quarantine. Three of the infected persons are being treated in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU). One of the three patients is critical.
“People, we need to take noted that there are 67 positive cases and 63 of those persons contracted the disease right here…our confirmed cases continue to climb and Georgetown has been identified as the epicenter,” said Minister Lawrence.