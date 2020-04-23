Persons living with HIV urged to take ‘extra precautions’ against COVID-19

– NAPS’s Food Bank ready to provide hampers

THE Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease has proven to be more dangerous for persons who have pre-existing conditions, and that includes persons who are HIV positive (HIV).

Considering evidence that has shown the dire effects of COVID-19 on persons with comorbidities, Programme Director of the National AIDS Programme Secretariat (NAPS) Dr. Dr. Rhonda Moore has encouraged HIV-infected persons to take extra precautions in order to stay safe from COVID-19.

“NAPS and by extension MoPH is making a call to persons living with HIV to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19.

“If you are living with it and you are not on treatment or virally suppressed, you are at increased risk of developing the most severe form of this disease (COVID-19), which will require hospital stay and in most cases ICU care…it is also very possible that you may die,” said Dr. Moore in a virtual message on Wednesday.

Dr. Moore reminded persons that the HIV virus already attacks the immune system, making it difficult for someone’s body to fight off any infection.

“If you are already on treatment and continue to use it as the doctor advice [sic], good job…if you have never used treatment, I encourage you to call the hotline at 227-8683, extension 215 and we will direct you to the nearest treatment centre in your region,” she said.

Persons who were taking HIV treatment, but stopped, were urged to visit their nearest treatment centre in order to restart treatment. By doing this, Dr. Moore said persons will be helping NAPS to help others.

“When I spoke about viral suppression early, it means that as a result of using your treatment the HIV virus is under control and your immune system can fight other infections,” she said.

Despite being a bit stronger due to viral suppression, she urged persons to be 100 per cent safe by staying home unless it is absolutely necessary to leave their homes.

She advised persons that if they must venture out, they should wear a face mask; maintain social distancing and ensure that they eat healthily because a balanced diet can go a far way in protecting them.

For all those persons who need additional support for a balanced diet, she said the NAPS’ Food Bank is prepared to work with various treatment sites to provide hampers.

The Guyana Chronicle had reported that COVID-19 has proven to be a “real killer,” especially in cases involving persons who have co-morbidities. This was according to doctors of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

At the time of the report, Guyana had reported six deaths due to the disease and while the loss of life is never pleasant, doctors have said most of the persons who had died had co-morbidities.

In medicine, comorbidity is defined as the presence of one or more additional conditions co-occurring with a primary condition; in the countable sense of the term, a comorbidity is each additional condition.

“Most of the people who passed, have [sic] co-morbidities…some had diabetes, hypertension, asthma and one of them even had severe pneumonia, which, without COVID, can also cause death…these, coupled with the complications related to COVID-19 can be dangerous,” said Head of the Department of Internal Medicine at GPHC, Dr. Genellys Camps during an exclusive interview with the Guyana Chronicle.

Among the persons who lost their lives to the deadly disease was local Drag Racer Deryck Jaisingh, called ‘Mad Dog.’ It was reported that Jaisingh was also being treated for malaria and reports are that he was diabetic. Guyana’s first COVID-19 victim, 52-year-old, Ratna Baboolall was also hypertensive and diabetic. Jermaine Ifill, an emergency medical technician (EMT) who had also succumbed to the dreaded COVID-19, had also been treated for pneumonia.

Two other persons who died from the disease were OSA Collins, a 78-year-old resident of

New

Amsterdam and 77-year-old John Percy Leon Lewis.

In Guyana, as part of strengthening the systems in place to reduce the spread of the virus, the Public Health Ministry had said that alternative arrangements were created for patients who are immuno-compromised to collect their medications without putting themselves at further risk.

These patients include persons who have Cancer, HIV, Tuberculosis, Sickle Cell and other diseases. They were also advised to take extra precautions in order to safeguard themselves.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had said that 81 per cent of persons who contract COVID-19 will have mild symptoms, while 14 per cent will have severe symptoms and five per cent will need intensive care.