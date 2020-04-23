80% of Guyanese students want to remain in Cuba

THE Ministry of Public Service is convinced that some form of mischief is afoot, regarding recent media reports that Guyanese students in Cuba are seeking evacuation, when investigation shows that 80 per cent of the students would prefer to remain in Cuba.

The media reports were obtained from a letter sent to the Ministry of Public Health by a group of students which made its way to the press. However, in a public message on Wednesday, Minister of Public Service, Tabitha Sarabo-Halley, said that the news articles do not accurately describe the sentiments of the majority of Guyanese students currently studying in Cuba. “Having done the necessary investigation, it was recognised that the letter holder and the content of the letter did not adequately reflect the views of the majority of the students in Cuba and thus there was no need to entertain a discussion on evacuation. Instead, it was recognised that other forms of assistance would be required at this time,” she said.

As a result, all 77 funded and self-funded students will be receiving hampers from the Guyana government. Sarabo-Halley said that the Ministry has been in constant contact with Student Affairs Officers in Cuba, China and all other countries where Guyanese are studying on scholarships. “When the COVID-19 virus started in China, we decided on and maintained a certain line of action despite disagreements from many. But, to date, the students who remained are pleased now that they did not leave, as China is opening up and school will recommence shortly,” she said. However, the Minister said that those who chose to return home are now uncertain as to when they will be able to return to China due to international travel restrictions in place indefinitely.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary of the Department of Public Service, Soyinka Grogan, said that Student Affairs Officer attached to the Guyana Embassy in Cuba, Dr. Melissa Corlette-Sengwe, has relayed to the Ministry that 80 per cent of the students would prefer to remain in Cuba. She said that this is primarily the position of sixth year medical students and post-graduate students who do not want to leave their studies to come home which would render return uncertain. Grogan said that students are continuing their education online and have otherwise been provided with adequate water supply and are about to receive Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for protection against the virus as soon as the items are cleared by immigration.

“In the absence of those equipment, the students are using cloth masks that the university would have issued them and they’re trying to make life as is as every other county,” she said. “However, the letter that was published in the newspaper, that letter was published as a result of advice given by persons in Cuba and it was published prior to the decisions that the government would have made.” Grogan said that some students who did not participate in the letter in question are displeased that the message was generalised as they are not in support of the requests.

In a letter from Guyanese medical and post graduate students sent to the media on Wednesday, similar displeasure was expressed.

“We do not subscribe to this unsubstantiated and negative depiction,” the students said. “We are students in Cuba as well. Some of the issues raised in the article are unknown to us. It is true that a few students want to go home to their families. However, they must be honest and tell the truth and should not create the impression that Guyanese students are stranded in Cuba under inhumane conditions. This is simply not true for the majority of us. Our colleagues must realise that Guyana has students in many countries around the world. Evacuating the ones in Cuba alone would be seen by the other students in other countries as discrimination.”

They also stated that students are not being forced to work but have the option to stay home. They stated that the Ambassador of Guyana to Cuba has instructed students not to leave their homes for work unless they have the necessary PPEs and has even made special effort to ensure students remain indoors. “One hospital had a problem and the Guyanese student/doctor who was attached to that institution got a personal letter that was directed to her hospital from the Guyana Ambassador. As a result, that individual is now home,” the letter stated.

“Additionally, as doctors and student doctors here, we have preference to not join any line to buy stuff countrywide. Buses are also provided to pick us up from home and take us back home. The majority of us are living quite comfortable and safe here. We’re using this period to study, do research and complete projects…some of us feel that the motive here is to make our country look bad. We are Guyanese. We love our country. Most of us here in Cuba try to make the best of the situation. We want to qualify ourselves and go home. We have no political motivations.”

However, one Fifth Year student reached out to the newspaper on Wednesday contending that it has been over four weeks since she has been out of classes because the internet was not free of cost to facilitate online classes. She complained that foreign students are quarantined on campus with four students per room and the food provided is subpar.

The student complained of discrimination met out by the locals when visiting supermarkets and travelling in public transportation. “On different occasions I was also asked to disembark from public transportation for being a foreigner and locals on the bus felt uncomfortable with me being there. Though this isn’t the view of all locals, we are being discriminated against and stigmatised by the mere fact that we aren’t Cuban,” the student said. She maintains that the matter is not a political one and that she simply wanted to share her current experience in the country.