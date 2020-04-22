Local group reaching out to victims of domestic violence

…providing counselling, legal representation, and financial support

DORCAS Mending Hearts Ministry (DMHM) – a non-profit organisation – is reaching out to victims of Domestic Violence to offer counselling, legal representation, medical assistance and even financial support.

President of DMHM, Kim Kyte-Thomas – the country’s former Solicitor General – told Guyana Chronicle that the Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) has received reports which suggest an increasing number of domestic violence incidents occurring, since the implementation of COVID-19 restrictions.

Emergency measures instituted earlier this month to eliminate the spread of the coronavirus have resulted in schools and non-essential businesses being closed, and a 6pm to 6am curfew put in place. While this translates to greater family time for some people, in other instances, women and children have been subjected to abuse.

The United Nations (UN), in acknowledging that restrictions in movement, social isolation, and increased social and economic pressures, are leading to an increase in violence in the home, said that all must play their part to root out domestic violence within society. “All actors have a responsibility to act, from individuals to governments, from the UN to business and civil society. Addressing gender-based violence must be at the centre of all domestic plans on COVID-19 response,” the UN said.

Noting that there are innovative actions that can be taken, the UN pointed to Argentina, where pharmacies have been declared safe spaces for victims of abuse to report.

Here in Guyana, Kyte-Thomas said DMHM is ready to provide must needed assistance, even as she condemned all acts of abuse. “We understand that this is a very tough time financially, physically, socially and mentally. This, however, does not give anyone the right to use COVID-19 restrictions as an opportunity to physically, sexually, verbally, or mentally abuse women, men, or children,” the DMHM President said.

“The services of doctors, lawyers, counsellors, and other professionals are utilised to efficiently and effectively assist victims to become strong, independent and better versions of themselves,” she noted.

“If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic violence, please contact us on +592-620-1862, +592-629 1311, or +592-609-0743,” she added while noting that all of the services of DMHM are free of charge. All matters discussed are treated as urgent and with the highest degree of confidentiality, Kyte-Thomas said.

It was noted that DMHM is a registered non-profit organisation strategically geared to assist victims of domestic violence. “DMHM consists of purposeful women who are passionate about assisting victims of domestic violence, and indirectly the less fortunate. Our mission entails “mending the broken hearts of men, women and children who are victims of violence and abuse through provision of information, advocacy, legal representation, life skills training, empowerment and education,” the President detailed. Lieutenant Colonel Lorraine Foster is the Vice President of DMHM; Attorney-at-Law Faye Barker, Treasurer; Patricia Shepherd Barrister, Secretary and Jemina West, Assistant Secretary-Treasurer.