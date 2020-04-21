New Amsterdam house gutted in late afternoon fire

A late afternoon fire on Tuesday razed a wooden cottage which stood on the eastern end of Pitt Street,New Amsterdam, a stone’s throw away from the main shopping area in the Berbice township.

Anthony Giddings known as “Big Head’ lived at the premises for over a year since the death of the previous occupant.

Giddings, when contacted claimed not having any knowledge of how the fire started, although the building is without electricity.

The late Marjorie James lived at the house for many years,her grandson Kellon Mc Bean related.He said the property was owned by the overseas-based Milton Harding.

Neighbour William Leung recalled contacting the police and the fire service after 17:00hrs . Their response ,was timely, he said and,praises were heaped on members of the fire service who managed to contain the blaze while preventing it from spreading to the nearby buildings.An investigation has been launched