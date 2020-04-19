Guyana, Suriname to discuss COVID-19 measures

The livelihoods of Guyanese living along Corentyne River as well as health, security and immigration issues are among the topics which will be discussed when the governments of Guyana and Suriname meet tomorrow to discuss COVID-19 measures.

According to a statement from the Government of Guyana, officials from the two countries will meet virtually on Monday, April 20, 2020, at 10:00hrs. The meeting is to explore cooperation on measures to address the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to the release, both Guyana and Suriname have closed their borders as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. “This has impacted the ability of residents of riverain communities on the west bank of the Corentyne to traverse the river to secure much needed fuel and supplies,” the statement said.

It was noted that as a consequence, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) assessed the situation and has already put a number of systems in place for relief to be given to the communities. The livelihoods of these residents are also expected to be addressed during the meeting.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that since March 30,2020 when the Surinamese government implemented COVID-19 lockdown, persons living at the villages of Orealla and Siparuta have been unable to use the river to get to the business district at Corriverton. As such goods including food as well as fuel, have been running low at the two villages.

Suriname has claimed control of the Corentyne Rivers for years and military personnel from that country have in the past stopped or boarded Guyanese-owned boats from operating on the river.The Surinamese military has been patrolling the river since March 30, residents noted on Sunday.