COVID-19 Update | Two more positive cases recorded

The total number of confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in Guyana has climbed to 65.

The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) noted in its daily update that 15 additional persons have been tested for the virus within the past several days, carrying the total number of persons tested to 322.

Thus far, 7 deaths attributed to the virus have been recorded, the last being a man from Linden who was Region Ten’s first case.The visually-impaired man died on Saturday night at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The authorities have been appealing to the populace to take all necessary health precautions to deter the spread of COVID-19.