Black coaches not being given the chances – Yorke

FORMER Aston Villa and Manchester United star Dwight Yorke has a struggle on his hands.

Just as he did when he tried to break into Premier League football in England, so it is today, where the Trinidad and Tobago native, the most successful footballer in the countries history, is finding it today.

Based in Dubai, Yorke is now trying his hand at managing but has found that the colour of his skin provides barriers just as it did during his playing days.

“I’m actually trying to get into coaching here, which is another challenging part of my career. It’s a different challenge now,” said Yorke during an interview with T&T radio station i95FM.

“The challenge was to break in as a black player in the UK,” said Yorke speaking of his 10 years with Aston Villa where he scored 97 goals before becoming a household name with Manchester United in a famous partnership with Andy Cole.

“I managed to do that, and now I have to fight extremely hard and … it’s the same thing coming to management. You have to fight extremely hard to get a look-in to it,” Said Yorke.

“You just have to look around the world; it’s very challenging. I’m not ashamed to say it – the black aspiring managers are not getting a look-in. You look in the Premier League and you look around globally.”(Sportsmax).