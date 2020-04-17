SCA optimistic of shortened 2020 season

TORONTO, Canada – The Scarborough Cricket Association (SCA) is still optimistic that there will be a shortened 2020 season once the City of Toronto and Ajax decide to open up their facilities after the current closures expire on June 28. The season was originally slated to get underway on Saturday, May 9.

Holding its first general meeting, via Zoom and which saw over 40 members in attendance last Saturday, SCA president Shiv Persaud sounded extremely confident that there will be some form of cricket while urging players to observe the guidelines issued by the health authorities pertaining to the current dreaded corona virus.

Persaud explained that games lengths will probably be altered to ensure that teams play a reasonable number of games, while pointing out that a firm decision will be made at the appropriate time.

Asked whether any consideration will be given to the reimbursement of fees or if teams will receive any financial assistance, Persaud disclosed that this will be determined at a future date based on communication with the league and the City of Toronto.

The Guyana-born SCA president urged members to use the time to ensure their player lists are correct and “let’s do what we can off the field while be can’t be on the field.”

The SCA, in an earlier release, had pointed out that it was committed to helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as best it can. The release said “we are staying as up to date as we can with the recommendations of organisations such as World Health Organisation (WHO) and relevant federal and provincial government organisations. As such, some current and upcoming events will be cancelled or postponed until further notice. We will keep you updated regarding future events as soon as any relevant decision has been made.”

The SCA advised its players to stay safe and do what they can to stay well informed of any government recommendations and if they have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact the body.

The events affected to date include the Junior training programme, the previously postponed general meeting and the Captain’s Table. The SCA said it will advise later on schedule/permits but will have to wait for the City of Toronto to reopen and confirm its position. (Frederick Halley)