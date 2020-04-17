Aurora Knight Riders celebrate 10th anniversary

By Elroy Stephney

AURORA Knight Riders Cricket Club, of South Essequibo, recently celebrated its 10th anniversary since their formation on March 12th, 2010.

The increasingly popular club has since grown in stature following stellar performances on the field, as well as championing the cause for community development across the Region. The club is the current South/Central T20 Champions. In an invited comment, president of the club, Reshad Ally, expressed gratitude to the many supporters who have stood the test of time to build a formidable force.

He further stated “it is the carefully crafted policies and programmes that have attracted several young people who are so eager to be associated with the organisation”.

The club, during its still young existence, has already built a strong reputation and legacy in the execution of a number of pilot projects, including the erection of a billboard to identify the village of Aurora, the rehabilitation of the Aurora Primary School’s bus-shed, the re-painting of pedestrian crossings, distribution of lunches to senior citizens,

distribution of hampers on Mothers’ and Fathers’ Day, hampers for new-born children on Christmas Day, as well as the donation of pillars to the maternity ward of the Suddie Public Hospital. The club also holds its annual Christmas dinner and Awards ceremony.

The president has since expressed gratitude and thanks to the many corporate sponsors whose collective contribution has positively impacted on the success of the club.

Among them are Awaaz Ali, Timur’s Speedboat Service, Jojo Mechanical Work-Shop, Safe-Way Supermarket, Gold is Gold Hotel and Restaurant and Wazeer Hussain Rice Milling Complex. The club’s motto is ‘Aiming for success through fair play and discipline’. Former national youth players, Norman and Norwayne Fredericks, are among a group of talented cricketers gracing the club, which has become one of the most organised and dynamic institution in Region 2.