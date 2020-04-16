Persons on home quarantine receiving social relief hampers

PERSONS on COVID-19- related home quarantine have been among those receiving hampers as part of the social relief which is being provided by the government through the Civil Defence Commission (CDC).

Deputy Director of the Health and Emergency Operations Centre (HEOC), Dr. Leston Payne, explained that the authority is cognisant of the constraints faced by persons who are required to remain at home, in consideration of the health of the nation.

“We have patients identified for home quarantine which involves strict measures, so what we try to do is to facilitate those patients; we would’ve instituted the home quarantine so at least they would have some amount of rationing through the period,” Dr. Payne explained.

The CDC has been distributing the food and sanitation items to vulnerable communities across the country since earlier this month, with over 1700 hampers distributed thus far. As such, the HEOC has been coordinating with the CDC with hampers donated to those persons who are required to remain at home for the betterment of their own health as well as that of the rest of the nation. According to reports, each hamper carries an estimated cost of $30,000 worth of sanitisation materials and food supplies.

As of last Tuesday, some 175 persons have been on home quarantine in Guyana. Persons are mandated to go on home quarantine if displaying signs and symptoms that may be suggestive of COVID-19. From there they do a follow -up and a determination is made if they should be further assessed or need a test. Persons are also required to home quarantine if they have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus, or is a suspected case. Persons can be ordered to go on home quarantine if they are deemed a suspected case of the novel coronavirus.