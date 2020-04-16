Ithaca man fatally stabs wife

….attacks mother-in-law, attempts suicide

A twenty-one-year old woman was stabbed to death by her reputed husband during a dispute at their home at Ithaca village West Bank Berbice around 1700hrs today.

The dead woman was identified as Vanessa Benjamin of Basketball Street, Ithaca.

The assailant stabbed the woman several times then stabbed her mother who attempted to intervene.

He then tried to commit suicide by inflicting several wounds on his person but did not succeed.In a chilling video recorded at the scene, the victims could be seen writhing in pain as the assailant laid on the ground with wounds to his left abdomen.

The man and and his mother-in-law are currently patients at the New Amsterdam Hospital. Police are investigating the incident.