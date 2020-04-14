Newtown fire leaves 10 homeless on Easter Monday

EASTER Monday did not see happy faces for two households, as a fire of unknown origin destroyed two wooden houses on D’Andrade Street, Newtown, Georgetown, leaving 10 persons homeless.

When Guyana Chronicle arrived at the scene, the buildings were burnt to the ground and a few family members were still in shock at what happened.

Annetta Heywood, a 38-year-old mother of eight, who is a security guard at Radar Security Service and Supplies, said she was asleep when she was awakened by screams of “Fire! Fire!”

“I worked the 12:00 am-08:00 am shift and I came home after 8, made breakfast for them children and I went to sleep. Not long after I hear them screaming ‘Mommy! Mommy! Look fire’. By the time I got up, it was blazing. I don’t know where it started from or how it started. But everything gone. Everything I own, gone. Fridge, TV, gas stove, chair, bed, phones, money, ID card everything gone. Clothes everything,” Heywood said.

She explained that she grew up in the very yard with her grandmother and there she lived all her life with her children, and now grandchildren.

There was a small wooden house behind hers that was also destroyed. That house was constructed to accommodate her 21-year-old daughter and boyfriend, and their two children, ages four and one.

Heywood’s house at the front, where the fire appeared to have started, housed five of her eight children, the youngest of which is five-years-old. She said at the time of the fire, the children were out on the road flying their kites, and a neighbour and one of the elder children who saw the blaze raised an alarm.

The mother said she does not know where to start now because everything is gone, but she is thankful that no one was harmed. In the meanwhile, her family is being housed at their neighbour, but she is seeking whatever assistance can be given to restart their life and continue providing for her family.

Persons who wish to help the Haywood family can make contact with Heywood’s sister on 690-0426.