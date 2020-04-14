Making the most of Easter despite COVID restrictions

By Tamica Garnett

NOTWITHSTANDING restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic-prevention measures, citizens still found ways to pass this year’s Easter Monday and make the most of the national holiday which is usually celebrated with picnicking and flying of kites at parks and open spaces all across the country.

A day when the sky is usually littered with kites, and public spaces are jampacked with scenes of family and friends picnicking and coming together, it was mostly empty skies and empty spaces across most communities. On the West Demerara, East Demerara and Georgetown areas, where like the rest of the country social gatherings have been prohibited by law, many of the public spaces where persons usually congregate were ghost towns.

Nonetheless, dotted here and there a kite or two garnished the sky, a minimal exhibition of the grandness the day once was.

In Grove on the East Bank of Demerara, however, the sky there was a little more decorated than the other places. While several residents tried to fly kites within their streets or nearby dams, most were very cautious by practising social distancing. Police patrols were seen in some areas.

On a dam, fathers Cort Dummett and Richard Harris decided to bring their children out to create a few memories, even if they are just a shadow of what it should be. They were careful to ensure that they practised distancing, and were yards away from anyone else out kite- flying.

Dummett was out with his two sons. Though he has four children, conscious of social-gathering limitations, he said he came out only with his sons Cort (Junior) and David.

“I couldn’t bring out all of them but I still bring out my boys because they were more excited about the kite- flying more than the girls, so although it’s not like we expected and have that much enjoyment with people out here we’re still trying to make the best of it,” Dummett shared.

Dummentt said his family usually looks forward to celebrating both the religious and social aspects that come with the festivity of the holiday in Guyana.

“It’s about a celebration of the resurrection of Christ and it’s about family, lots of cooking, lots of picnicking, flying kites,” Dummett said.

Harris was out on the dam with his five- year- old daughter Athea, flying a home- made kite. Conscious of not putting his daughter at risk, he said when he came out he ensured that he went to an area where he could be a good distance away from anyone else.

“I ensure my social distance is far, I’m only coming more close to people right now because I decide I going home, so is home I going,” Harris explained.

He said he came out only for a few minutes, just to ensure his daughter can still experience the kite- flying aspect of the day.

“With the restriction we gah try with it we can’t go against it. But is lil’ children anyway you twist it and turn it, so I just come out with she for her to enjoy she self and know what is Easter is about. So I just decided to paste a kite and come out and fly,” he said.

One of the main precautionary measures against the spread of the virus is the restrictions on social gatherings. Based on the COVID-19 emergency measures implemented by the Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, on April 3, persons are prohibited from visiting the seawalls, community centres, and parks, among other public places.

On the East Bank of Demerara, the National Stadium is one of the more preferred spots for residents in that area. On Monday however, the gates were closed, as were the gates of the Botanical Gardens, and the National Park in the city.

Police Commanders of the various Regional Divisions had noted that they would be actively patrolling their divisions, given legal restrictions in place to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Commanders in several of the regions reported that the day was without incidents or arrests and citizens for the most part adhered to restrictions put in place.

“We had a very, very quiet day. It was a very quiet day, no arrests. All the traditional kite- flying occasions were very quiet; no one came out. We didn’t had [sic] cause to talk to anyone. They adhered to the curfews and restrictions and stayed indoors, which was good for the police and good for themselves,” commented Region Four Regional Commander, Phillip Azore.

At the seawall, from Camp Road to Vlissengen Road, the customary Easter Monday hang with barbeque and hot dogs was replaced by nothing but stationary police officers, out to ensure no one tried to defy directives.

At the West Ruimveldt Ballfield however, it was a different story, a gap in the fence left if open, which several children in the community exploited and were out joyfully setting their kites to the sky. They however were few in number and for the most part maintained their distance.

At a barbeque stand set up nearby, friends gathered around a table littered with beer bottles. Their numbers were small, however, they chose to forego wearing masks, one of the advisories issued to control the spread of the virus.

Similar scenes were on the West Bank of Demerara, where there were dotted scenes of small numbers of persons gathered at drinking venues.