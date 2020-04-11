Several homeless following Bent Street fire

Six persons are now homeless after an early morning fire ravaged their home at Lot B-2, Bent Street, Wortmanville.

Reports are that the fire, which started sometime around 0230hrs today, destroyed the upper and lower flat of the building.

A Guyana Chronicle reporter who lives nearby said that he was awaked by the the fire and he immediately raised an alarm. He said that members of the Guyana Fire Service responded to the scene and managed to contain the inferno to one building.

The fire department is investigating the cause of the fire.