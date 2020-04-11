Body of woman found in Corentyne trench

The badly battered body of an unidentified woman was this morning discovered in a barrel which was dumped in a trench at R and S, Street, Belvedere Corentyne Berbice.

The woman, who appeared to be in her late 20s, was strangled with a bed sheet which was found tied around her neck.

The woman’s face appeared to have been have been badly beaten as she was unrecognizable; there were several other marks of violence across her body.

The discovery was made by a resident who lives close to where the body was found.

Harendra Yodan, recalled that he was eating when he observed a pungent scent this morning. He noted it became unbearable so he ventured out to check the trench, when he noticed a foot protruding from the blue plastic barrel that was in the trench.

Yodan who was visibly shaken, added that he noticed the barrel since yesterday but did not make anything if it.

“The thing start smell bad bad, so me tek the shovel stick and meh go out there and see one cloth outside the barrel. When meh raise it, me see one foot hanging out,” the man noted.He then raised an alarm and neighbours called the Police.

Police sources indicate that the woman may have been dead for three days.

Villages told the Guyana Chronicle of a couple who moved to the neighborhood about three months ago.They would usually engage in frequent quarrels and fights. One neighbour recalled seeing the couple on Thursday.

Furthermore, one of the two barrels that the couple owns is missing.The Police are currently following a lead as investigations continue.