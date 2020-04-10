Gov’t pulls ‘Purcill’ hand sanitiser off market

– GA-FDD test reveals product’s alcohol percentage below stipulated strength

THE Director of the Food and Drug Department, along with the Government Analyst Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) on Thursday announced the immediate recall of the Purcill brand of hand sanitizer off the local market.

This was revealed by Dr. Marlan Cole, Director of the Food and Drug Department, who stated that the Department had received a consumer complaint regarding the sanitizer’s use and efficacy. Following the complaint, Dr. Cole said, a decision was taken by the Department to analyse the product here.

“Our excise laboratory on March 26, 2020 issued results which revealed that the percentage alcohol is only 0.53 per cent in the Purcill Brand Hand Sanitizer and not 62 per cent as stated on the label. This is way below the stipulated strength of at least 60 per cent of alcohol as is required for efficacy,” Dr. Cole said, adding that having such a substandard product on the market is in direct violation of the Laws of Guyana’s Food and Drug Act of 1971 Chapter 34:03 Section III Part 10 (1) and the Food and Drug Regulation of 1977 section 58 (2).

However, the Department’s efforts to effect seizures of this product from the shelves of retail outlets and visits to the alleged distributors were stymied because of the current situation in the country, hence, consumers are being advised not to use it since the expected results cannot be guaranteed, particularly where the sanitising of hands during this COVID-19 crisis is concerned. Nevertheless, the alleged distributor will be contacted and asked to make immediate contact with the Department.

The product is purportedly made in China, as claimed by the label “Made in China” and “Distributed by Congreat Enterprises Inc, Miami, FL-33178 U.S.A.” Manufactures and importers of sanitisers are asked to ensure that the labels of sanitising agents are duly approved by the Department, and to obtain the necessary licence or permit before releasing the product for sale on the local market.

Meanwhile, Dr. Cole is advising local consumers to always ensure that the labels of sanitisers in particular declare the percentage of alcohol, as well as the names of all the active ingredients they contain.