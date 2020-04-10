Four COVID patients critical

– placed in ICU as those who returned from Barbados medically cleared

– citizens urged to celebrate Easter in their yards

By Navendra Seoraj

GUYANESE who returned home from Barbados and were placed in institutional quarantine have been medically cleared and were sent home.

Twenty-one persons had arrived on March 25, 2020, on a chartered flight which landed at the Eugene Correia International Airport after special arrangements were worked out between the passengers and the government to allow them to return to Guyana, since the country’s airports are currently closed to international passenger flights.

The cancellation of the international flights was one among a list of measures that the country has put in place to guard against the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

On arrival in Guyana, tension developed among some of the passengers, their family members and authorities at the airport.

The National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) had reported that some of the passengers attempted to resist being quarantined and wanted to be able to meet their families. Authorities were, however, able to quarantine those persons.

Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, in providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic, on Thursday, said those 21 persons have been medically cleared and sent home.

Additionally, the minister said seven persons who were on home quarantine, were also medically cleared.

While some persons have been cleared, 22 remain in isolation while 11 are in institutional quarantine.

Minister Lawrence said the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remains at 37, inclusive of six COVID-19 related deaths. Four of the infected persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and one of those persons is critical.

So far, 152 persons have been tested for COVID-19 and according to results of those tests, 37 persons were positive and 115 persons were negative.

Globally, there are 1,353,361 cases of COVID-19, with 79,235 deaths. And, with no approved treatment or cure, there is no assurance that persons will survive after contracting the disease. In the absence of approved medication, governments and authorities across the world have employed a number of preventative measures to contain the spread of the disease.

“Let me take this opportunity to remind you that there are no vaccines nor medications to address the Coronavirus disease; the medical personnel will treat you according to the symptoms you present,” said Minister Lawrence.

A virtual meeting was, however, convened on Thursday to discuss alternative testing modalities such as the use of rapid testing and to discuss the use of medications such as hydroxycholoroquine & choloroquine to treat COVID-19.

Participants of the meeting included Technical Experts from the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO), Washington, representatives of private hospitals, the medical council, the private sector and members of the media, said Minister Lawrence.

While the possibility of utilising such measures continue to engage the authorities, the minister advised persons that handwashing exercises, coughing and sneezing etiquette and social and physical distancing remain important.

In stressing this point, Minister Lawrence said: “If you value your life as well as those in your social circle, your loved ones, your friends and neighbours, then stay home and encourage all to do the same.

“I urge you to remain in the sanctuary of your home, step out only if necessary, and make sure you cover your nose and mouth.”

As a measure of protection, government had extended its emergency measures to combat the dreaded disease, with the imposition of a 12-hour curfew on citizens. These emergency measures were taken pursuant to paragraphs (1) and (2) (b) of the directions issued by the President, in accordance with the Public Health Ordinance, Cap. 145, and published in the Official Gazette, Legal Supplement B on March 16 2020, the government said in a notice issued on Friday evening.

The measures at reference took effect from April 3, 2020, and will last one month, unless earlier terminated, extended or amended by notice of the Minister of Public Health, after an assessment of the prevailing public health conditions.

And, as the world approaches the Easter weekend, Minister Lawrence reminded citizens that the curfew is still in effect, so they should celebrate it in their yards.

Speaking about the curfew, Minister Lawrence had said: “The curfew was established with the aim of stopping the transmission, yet it is evident that persons do not understand the seriousness of the situation, and they continue to congregate in groups.

“Your co-operation is critical; I am begging you, stay at home during the day. If you must go out, ensure nose and mouth are covered; protect yourselves from these droplets that infect persons with the disease.”

The minister further said that the curfew will remain in effect until May, and will change, based on the response from Guyanese.

The public health ministry, and, by extension, the government, has already employed a number of measures to curb the spread of the virus. The existing efforts, such as the COVID-19 hotline, were supplemented after the ministry rolled out a self-test APP.

Through the app, persons are able to self-test and upload their information, which will go directly to the ministry’s surveillance team. Persons will then be contacted by the team if deemed necessary. The app can be accessed at COVID-19.health.gov.gy.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by the newly discovered coronavirus. WHO said most people infected with the COVID-19 virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment. Older persons and those with underlying medical problems such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer, are more likely to develop serious illness.

The WHO believes that the best way to prevent and slow down transmission is to be well informed about the virus, the disease it causes and how it is spread.

“Protect yourself and others from infection by washing your hands or using an alcohol-based rub frequently and not touching your face. The COVID-19 virus spreads primarily through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose when an infected person coughs or sneezes, so it’s important that you also practise respiratory etiquette (for example, by coughing into a flexed elbow),” the WHO has advised.