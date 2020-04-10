BREAKING: Regional Health Officer injured following accident near Karasabai

Reports from Lethem are that Dr Naail Uthman, Regional Health Officer of the Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo region was involved in an accident late this afternoon.

Reports from Lethem are that the doctor was on a mission to the village of Karasabai and while returning to the border town, the pick-up he was driving overturned along the roadway.The accident occurred around 17:50hrs.

He was rushed to the Lethem Regional Hospital earlier this evening; he is said to be stable.

Dr Uthman led a team to Karasabai to sensitise residents about the COVID-19 (coronavirus). Medical supplies were also distributed to residents in the area during the exercise.