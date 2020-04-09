The physical distancing realities of COVID-19

THE Black Death or Bubonic plague is said to be the most violent epidemic to have affected mankind. It is said to have inflicted a deadly toll of between 70 – 200 million in mostly Europe, accounting for between 30 per cent – 60 per cent of that continent’s population. It is certain that this deadly unchecked scything down of victims, probably have now come to the knowledge of the general citizenry in their reading; not to also forget what is probably the second deadliest pandemic, the Great Flu of 1918 that killed millions.

In the Black Death pandemic that raged between 1347 – 1351, it is evident that medical science was not advanced, as it is now in the twenty first century, and that there was much superstition as to the causes of the daily deaths of tens of thousands. This was to have led to the massacre of a particular race segment of Europeans, since it was claimed that they were the least affected by the pandemic’s deadly ravages.

However, it is also very evident that social distancing as a methodology in combatting the spread of the bubonic plague had not been known or even thought of at that time; much less locking down of cities. That this is opined, is because it was said that so contagious was the catch/spread of the plague that all that it took was a whiff of the exhaled breath of an infected victim and within three – seven days, death was sure to occur.

Fast forward to almost 700 years later and contemporary man is in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, another grave threat to mankind’s present existence. But although the current rising figures of infected persons, and mounting death toll is frightening by any statistical accounts, there are basic, but very crucial mechanisms now known, and employed in the global efforts to put a brake on this rampaging pandemic which threatens all of us, in the absence of a vaccine.

Call this, the social understanding of man’s efforts to defeat its spread, given the fact that there is no known cure or definite medical relief just yet. In fact, there is a reality which we all must face at the moment, and perhaps for the foreseeable future – that our lives are slowly changing, without us having any choice as to its circumstances and evolvement.

In this entirely new frightening milieu, each of our survival has become intertwined with one another; meaning that adherence/non-adherence to social distancing and imposed lockdowns and curfews, determine whether we will become infected. And this is very key in understanding the subtle and cunning of the COVID-19 virus, since it is advised that many persons have been found to be asymptomatic, without any external manifestation, but are in fact, transmitting the deadly virus. Thus, we all should understand the logic of social distancing and lockdowns and curfews, since these have now become our mutual means of surviving this global threat.

Life has changed in which citizens have absolutely no choice in currently determining their lives, except to follow strict guidelines which will save him/her; their families, neighbours; friends, and communities. The fact that announcements of deaths, is now accompanied by the unprecedented notice of NO WAKE BECAUSE OF THE COVID-19; with funeral services now reserved for only very close relatives – there is the Ministry of Public Health(MoPH) guidelines that specify numbers for funeral, weddings etc.– UNDERLINES not only the seriousness of the times which will now control how we live, and the limits placed on our social lives – but the encouraging fact that many Guyanese do understand what are required of them, and are responding. There must be no compromise.

For those who would want to believe that it is business as usual, they must take a closer and objective look at a world that is now vastly different to the one that we lived in, say, two months ago: it has come to halt, inclusive of every social activity, inclusive of all sports and its major brand events; even that which involves daily work, with millions now having to work from home, which is also occurring here but on a very small scale.

Finally, it explains why many governments, inclusive of ours, have given their relevant authorities the legitimate authority to enforce laws that speak of safeguarding the citizenry in these unprecedented and stressful times. All must understand the social realities of our present world. There is no choice but to be each other’s keeper, which means a new social reality of imposed limits, either willingly or enforced.