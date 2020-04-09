THE livelihoods of Guyana’s poor are under threat

Dear Editor,

ALLOW me a space in your daily newspaper to voice my opinion on the current state in which we Guyanese find ourselves at this time. The poor masses of this country are under threat by Bharrat Jagdeo and the rich and famous, under the so-called caption, “Guardians of Democracy.”

Editor, the poor and the powerless must stand up to the plots of Jagdeo and the capitalist cabal in Guyana.

This plot began since the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly on December 21, 2018. In the eyes of the capitalist cabal opposition, Guyana’s poor has enjoyed too many benefits, compliments of the David Granger-led administration. The Private Sector Commission (PSC) was dissatisfied with the policies of the government of the day which was more “pro poo.r” The ordinary man was benefitting from government contracts, much to the dissatisfaction of Jagdeo’s “Capitalist Cabal.” They staged many plots to prevent this government from satisfying the needs of the masses. Despite all the challenges and obstacles, this government was able to deliver successfully. The poor and working-class needs are being satisfied with the delivery of goods and services provided by the government. This continues to anger the capitalist class.

Many persons who are part of this “tick” on the backs of the Guyanese people were obstructed with their “rich-gets-all lifestyle” to which they were accustomed under the PPP. Badal did not get all the land on the seawall for his expansion; Gerry Gouveia can no longer get his way with sweetheart deals off of the people’s resources, such as, having the Ogle Airport for himself, as he and many others were accustomed to.

The PPP and the capitalist cabal continue to produce negative propaganda about the poor peoples’ government, such as economy in trouble, shortage of foreign currency, lack of foreign investment, rigging of elections, illegal government, chase them out and the list goes on and on. These were all part of the plot by the PPP and capitalist class, along with their paid hack Mercury Public Affairs, the U.S. lobbying firm.

Come elections 2020, the plot continued, that is, to seize power by whatever means necessary so as to ensure the capitalists regain power to fulfil their greedy agenda. These masqueraders who parade themselves as ‘guardians of democracy’ were never vocal when we were denied local government elections for over 20 years when workers’ rights were being trampled upon; when private-sector workers were paid below minimum wage; when CN Sharma was taken off the air; when radio and television licences were given to people of one ethnic group and of party affiliation; when fees were implemented illegally on students attending the University of Guyana; when journalists were banned from the Office of The President; when the independence of the judiciary was hijacked and black youths were murdered by the “Phantom” squad and forces aligned to the PPP and the capitalist cabal; or when foreign diplomats were kidnaped and threatened?

Many of these people who are now vocal as “Guardians of Democracy” do not love Guyana, as they are trying to deceive the average Guyanese into believing. If you should examine them carefully you will see that all of them live in mansions, while all of their children live and attend schools overseas.

They also rob poor Guyanese through their businesses. They defraud the tax system by using false declarations, their friends with accounting firms, and corrupt public officials.

Editor, the over 200,000 who voted for President David Granger on March 02, 2020, will defend their votes vigorously. We will respectfully use the law to our advantage to ensure our votes are respected both locally and internationally. The poor will triumph after all this charade by the PPP and its cabal.

We will not fall to provocation, fear, intimidation and racial division. We will represent what we did on the March 02, 2020 and prevent the capitalist cabal from taking away what rightfully belongs to the poor, ordinary Guyanese of this our beloved Guyana.

Regards

Kirk Fraser