Linden man tests positive for COVID-19

…six-year-old girl dies after complaining of respiratory problems, DCMO orders test to ascertain cause

THE Regional Health Authority in Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) on Wednesday held an emergency meeting to address several issues surrounding the rapid spread of COVID-19.

During the meeting, it was confirmed that a patient who was transferred from the Mackenzie Hospital Complex to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for a higher level of care was tested for COVID-19 and a positive result was returned. It was disclosed that the 49-year-old man is blind, and had reportedly accommodated some overseas guests at his home recently.

Reports are that though the man had not left his home, he has had several visitors, and they may now be at risk. Acting Medical Superintendent of the Linden Hospital Complex, Dr. Joseph London informed the meeting that those persons who would have interacted with the 49-year-old will be quarantined.

He stressed that he is happy that several of the medical staff that dealt with him at the hospital would have had on their protective PPE gear, in accordance with standing operating procedures.

He, however, noted that there are reports that the very man had visited at least two health centres the previous week, and that the authorities are investigating to see if the attending nurses and health personnel had used the required protective gear, inclusive of the N95 masks, in dealing with him.

“We are cognisant of the impact and extent of this virus, thus anyone coming in to the hospital will see that our medical personnel are prepared and ready for any eventuality, as we are not taking nothing for granted,” Dr. London declared. “Our nurses are expected to wear their masks, and be properly prepared, and a visit to the hospital will find that,” he added.

GIRL DIES

It was further revealed at Wednesday’s emergency meeting that a six-year-old child was rushed to the Emergency Room at the Linden Hospital, suffering from respiratory challenges, and by the time medical staff were arranging to have her transported to Georgetown, she died.

Dr. London explained that the child was initially taken to the hospital suffering from mild fever, compounded by shortness of breath and tummy pains. He said that no sooner was she taken to the Emergency Room than the paediatric team began working on her, conducting whatever tests they had to inclusive of X-rays, before recommending that she be transferred to Georgetown for a higher level of care.

He, however, disclosed that within 90 minutes of those arrangements being made, the child died. “While we were waiting to transfer her,” Dr. London explained, “she was not maintaining oxygen over 70, which made her unstable for transfer. She was resuscitated to a comfortable level, but her condition continued to worsen, resulting in her dying. Her condition was suspicious; we were unable to conduct a test on her.”

Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO) Dr. Karen Boyle, who spearheaded the meeting, stressed the importance of having tests done to ascertain whether or not the child did have COVID-19. She warned that because the child was already dead when the body was taken to the morgue, and she had not been tested before or after her demise, chances are that when the tests do get done, the results may very well be negative.

She further warned that at this juncture, even if the tests do prove negative, it doesn’t necessarily mean that the child didn’t have the virus in the first place.

COVID TEST IMPORTANT

“It was important for the medical staff to have tested her within 24 hours after she would have died. Taking into account that she may have already been taken to the morgue, where she is in the fridge, I am not sure if the samples being taken off will yield proper results,” Dr. Boyle said, adding:

“I would like to urge the medical team to conduct a test, and even if it comes back negative, this can be because of the fact that the sample may have been compromised, and not a case whereby she is negative. With one confirmed case, and a possible case within a day of each other, it is important that the residents of Region Ten and health authorities here enact their plan immediately, as it is evident that COVID has already entered.”

MORE PROACTIVE

Dr. Boyle warned the health officials in Region Ten that with COVID 19 already in their region, she wants to see a continued proactive and aggressive approach. Congratulating them on their preparedness, while reminding them that the fight must be a collective one with one voice, Dr Boyle said: “This is a serious disease, and I can tell all of our healthcare professionals here that we have to fight united and together, as that is the only way that we will be successful. I am pleased with the systems that have already been implemented, as it demonstrates Region’s Ten readiness and ability in addressing the issues emanating from COVID-19 head-on.”

It was further revealed that the visiting team of health officials, along with staff from the hospital are expected to reach out to the dead girl’s family to have a full investigation done, with the view of evaluating and examining them properly.