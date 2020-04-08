US Embassy implements remote work policy 

EMPLOYEES of the United States (US) Embassy in Guyana are no longer working from their Kingston, Georgetown location, in light of COVID-19 concerns. Exception has only been given to security-related activities for the protection of property and life.

In a message on social media, on Tuesday, the Embassy encouraged persons to stay indoors as well and to practise social distancing.

‘The US Embassy has implemented a 100 per cent remote work policy to protect its employees and support public measures to stem the spread of COVID-19. Excepting only those activities, which must be done on premises to protect life and property, the duties of U.S. Embassy staff will be performed from their homes by teleworking. The U.S. Embassy has instructed its staff – and encourages everyone – to stay at home and practise social distancing,” the Embassy stated.

It noted too that some US citizens have received an automated message from the American Citizen Services (ACS) Unit informing them that their passport, federal benefits document or Consular Report of Birth Abroad are ready for pickup.

These persons are to confirm with ACS via email at ACSGeorge@state.gov or via phone at 600-2017 to confirm a pick-up date and time before attempting to travel to the consular section. At the end of March, the Embassy was actively assisting Americans having difficulty departing the country post-international travel ban. Hundreds of persons have since been assisted out of the country.