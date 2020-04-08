Total COVID-19 cases climb to 37

…6th death recorded

Guyana’s total confirmed cases of the Coronavirus has climbed further to 37 from 33, with another death recorded within the past 24-hours.

Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence noted in an update provided by the Ministry of Public Health, that the total number of persons tested thus far is is 145 with 37 positive cases while the total negative cases recorded , is 108.

Last evening,77-year-old John Percy Leon Lewis,a former Guyana Defence Force colonel, passed-away at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) with complications attributed to the coronavirus. He is listed as the country’s 6th fatality as a result of the virus.

Minister Lawrence said that 27 persons are in institutional quarantine while 30 persons are in institutional isolation; 3 persons are in the COVID-19 ICU.

She said too that 7 persons who have been quarantined and 3 persons who were isolated have been medically cleared.

Lawrence urged the general public to continue to adhere to the guidelines provided by the authorities to stem the spread of the virus.

“COVID-19 is real and its a killer, the only way you can protect yourself and save your life is to stay home. Just Stay home! Essential Workers, do remember to cover your nose and mouth when leaving home,” Lawrence said.

Globally, over 1.5 million cases of the pandemic has been recorded, according to statistics provided by the Johns Hopkins University.

Over 87,000 deaths have been recorded and the United States has recorded the most cases worldwide, with over 419,000 listed cases.