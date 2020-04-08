One doctor, several others in isolation at Suddie Public Hospital

ALTHOUGH there is no confirmed COVID-19 case in Region Two, one doctor, along with several patients, are currently under quarantine at the Suddie Public Hospital.

According to information reaching Guyana Chronicle, the doctor was being trained by a medex who recently died from the virus. On Monday, the doctor started to develop flu-like symptoms and coughing. She is currently isolated at the hospital.

Meanwhile, other patients who displayed flu-like symptoms are also under quarantine and are said to be recovering. Information also revealed that the Suddie Public Hospital does not have sufficient resources/medical supplies to deal with the virus but is expecting test kits very soon.

Health-care officials continue to take necessary precautionary measures to keep the virus at bay. Several stakeholders, including the Essequibo Chambers of Commerce and Industry, have partnered with the hospital in helping to provide sanitising products for health-care workers.