Focus on our children in fight against COVID-19

…doctors urge that parents take precautionary measures with children

By Vishani Ragobeer

RECOGNISED doctors, Dr. Hardat Persaud and Dr. Narendra Singh, have highlighted that great focus should be given to children in the fight against COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, since they can be ‘carriers’ of the virus and aid in its transmission.

“Children can have (COVID-19), but they have such mild symptoms that you wouldn’t notice and they can then pass it on to adults,” local paediatrician, Dr. Hardat said at an online forum organised by American Chamber of Commerce Guyana (AmCham) on Monday night.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), persons of all ages can be affected by COVID-19. However, there is a greater vulnerability of becoming severely ill from this virus among older people and individuals with pre-existing medical conditions, such as respiratory ailments like asthma and chronic diseases like diabetes and heart disease.

Studies documented by the Harvard University outlined that of a sample of 2,143 children diagnosed with the virus in China, 90 percent of those children recorded illnesses that were asymptomatic, mild, or moderate, but fortunately, not severe or critical.

Guyanese-born Dr. Singh, the Chief of Staff of the Humble River Hospital in Canada, highlighted that children are carriers (or vectors, in medical terms), and can have the virus for several weeks, only displaying mild flu-like symptoms such as a dry cough, fever, shortness of breath and sometimes, trouble feeding, diarrhoea, vomiting and bodily pains. Children’s exposure to adults, including the elderly such as their grandparents, poses a great risk to those persons since it is likely that the virus may be transmitted from the children.

“The COVID-19 is relatively mild in kids, but kids have a very large role to play in controlling this pandemic,” Dr. Singh said.

Singh however related that children who are less than one year old, and children who have other risk factors such as lung diseases or are immune-compromised (that is, they have a weakened immune system) are at risk for more severe effects of COVID-19. From information gathered and reviewed so far, the WHO has outlined that COVID-19 is transmitted by respiratory droplets, by direct contact with infected persons, or by contact with contaminated objects and surfaces. There is new information arising that suggests the possibility of transmission by air. Cognisant of this, both doctors suggested a number of precautionary measures to protect children and to ensure that the transmission of the virus is reduced.

In tandem with what is being emphasised globally, Dr. Singh stressed that persons adhere to ‘social distancing’ which means that persons should be physically distanced from other persons by at least six feet. He said that this distancing can be complemented with the use of a face mask.

While Dr. Hardat acknowledged that children may be ‘fussy’ about wearing a mask, not only does this measure protect them, but it also reduces the transmission of the virus from them, if they are infected with the virus. Dr. Hardat said that babies may be affected too, are more likely to be severely affected. While they may not be able to wear facemasks, one preventative measure he suggested would be to limit the number of persons in contact with the babies.

The paediatrician stressed, too, that if a child is sick, but displaying mild symptoms, he/she should not be taken to a hospital. The reason for this is that there is an increased likelihood of transmission of the disease there. Usually, the local paediatrician said that a number of children who visit paediatricians usually come with coughing and similar flu-like symptoms. With the advent of COVID-19 now, he said, “We have to assume now that every kid who comes to us now has COVID-19.”

Specifically in the case of children, Dr. Singh said, “It is important that parents empower their kids so that they know they have a chance to help mitigate the effects of this.” He explained that when children are empowered they are able to engage in some measures that they can do on their own, without constant intervention from parents. Empowering children, according to him, includes teaching children how to wash hands effectively (that is, with soap and for at least 20 seconds as outlined by the WHO); encouraging them to sneeze or cough into their elbows or sleeves; and, keep a physical distance from older folks like their grandparents. As of Tuesday, April 7, Guyana has so far recorded 31 cases of the dreaded pandemic with 5 deaths being attributed to the virus. One case was confirmed in a child, who has since reportedly recovered and was sent home.