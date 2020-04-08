Elections 2020: Lowenfield proposes 155-day timeline for national recount

Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield

Chief Elections Officer of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Keith Lowenfield today proposed a 155-day timeline for the recount of the ballots cast at the May 2, 2020 regional and general elections.

Lowenfield made a disclosure in a plan he presented to to the commission today.

More than a month ago, Guyanese went to the polls and last Friday, weeks after back and forth moves in the courts, GECOM agreed to a national recount of all the regions , starting from Regions One to Region Ten.

A return of a technical team from the Caribbean Community (GECOM) was also placed on the table for consideration by the commission.

On Monday, one day after its chair was promoting calls for a recount of all the regions on social media, the Private Sector Commission (PSC) changed its tone and deemed the recount a “waste of time” while insisting that the measure should only be undertaken for Region Four.

GECOM commissioner Sase Gunraj has asked the commission for time to study the CEO’s  proposal.

