David ‘G’ buses to the rescue

…Berbice nurses to be transported to and from work, passage free

IN normal times, hire cars were parked outside the New Amsterdam Hospital in Berbice , patiently waiting for staffers to transport them to their destinations when their shifts ended.It is not so now.

The hire car drivers have opted not to transport medical personnel for fear of contracting the Coronavirus (COVID 19), the global pandemic which has resulted in the deaths of thousands of persons worldwide.

As such, the regional health authorities in Berbice had to devise a plan to ensure that the health care workers are not faced with the headache of finding transportation to get home to their families.

At the Regional Health Emergency Committee meeting today, Director of Health Services, Mr. Jevaughn Stephen , reported that schedules for the operation of the David ‘G’ buses, have been implemented to transport nurses at the conclusion of their shift from the hospital, to points close to their homes .

The buses, which were borne out of the Five ‘Bs’ initiative of President David Granger to provide free social services to the nation, have been playing an integral role in transporting children to and from school.However, the buses have been parked since schools have been closed by the authorities citing health precautions also tied to COVID-19.

As a result of the nurses plea, after they were being denied access to public transportation, especially hire cars, Director Stephen and Regional Education Officer (ag) Bhagmattie La Cruz deliberated the issue, prior to Regional Executive Officer, Ms Kim Williams Stephen agreeing with the initiative to transport the nurses to and from work, for free.

The bus routes are as follows:

From Number 50 Village to Crabwood Creek, Number 35 Village to Number 52 Village , Number 35 Village to New Amsterdam, East Canje and Angoy’s Avenue , along with Sister’s Village , East Bank Berbice to New Amsterdam.

The schedules of operation will allow staffers to arrive at work for the morning , afternoon and night shifts.

Director Stephens urged medical staffers to be fully dressed in uniform, and wait along the main thoroughfares, where they will join the buses , and be transported to the various health facilities across the region.

Over the past week, nurses have been complaining of being rejected by taxi drivers, and as a result, some were forced to journey to their homes on foot. Many nurses live miles away from the health institution.

On the other hand, the hire car drivers have openly expressed fear of contracting the Coronavirus disease.

In Guyana, five persons have died from complications attributed to the virus, and Berbice recorded its first imported case recently.

Ms Osa Idalia Collins , a 78-year old overseas-based retired staff nurse /midwife, succumbed while recieving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on April 1.

Collins, is the third victim to have died from the disease, since the first case, also an imported one, which was recorded on March 11, 2020.