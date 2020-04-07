Linden patient transferred to GPHC after exhibiting respiratory symptoms

The Linden Hospital Complex (LHC) has confirmed that a patient visited the nearby Mackenzie Hospital on Monday where he demonstrated several respiratory symptoms.

According to the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Ten, the man’s condition worsened and several tests were conducted on him.

However, the hospital decided to transfer the patient to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where a higher level of care is urgently needed. The hospital in ensuring that all measures were taken, met individually with the attending staff and reassured them on several issues and concerns that they had.

It was noted that Acting Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, Dr Joseph London who met with several of the staff at the hospital, said that the medical institution has taken a more aggressive role in addressing several issues and concerns that staff and members of the public have from time to time.

He said that management at the hospital is cognizant that persons are tense and or fearful and as such, they continue to reassure their staff about their well-being, while ensuring that all standing operating procedures are followed.

“I personally met with several staff members yesterday and assured them of the hospital’s position and ability to address any issue/s that we are confronted with. We are following all standing operating procedures and the reality is that the man was transferred because he needed a much higher level of care and Georgetown will be handling that matter,” Dr London said.

Dr London urged members of the public to stay away from rumors, warning that it has the potential of creating undue panic. “I am urging persons including health care professionals to stay away from disseminating and or sharing rumours as it will not work in the best interest if all. We are in a major medical period where people will panic at anything and we must remain responsible in how we share and or disseminate information,”Dr London urged.

Some thirty-one confirmed cases of the deadly COVID-19 virus has been recorded in Guyana while five persons have died as a result of complications attributed to the virus.At the same time eight persons have recovered after spending a few weeks in isolation.