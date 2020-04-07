UPDATED: Samples being tested from suspected COVID-19 patient at Mabaruma

…two others under observation

…Mahdia miner also under observation

Health officials at the Hinterland town of Mabaruma are awaiting the results of tests which were conducted on a patient who was placed in institutional quarantine after she displayed symptoms of the Coronavirus.

Elsewhere in the Hinterland, at Mahdia,a 60-year-old man was taken to the medical institution in the Potaro-Siparuni town late on Monday night,displaying symptoms of the COVID-19 virus.

Reports from police headquarters are that the man, who is a miner, operates a mining operation at Konawaruk Backdam. On Monday night he reported that he was feeling unwell and he was coughing continuously while having difficulty breathing.

He was seen and examined by a doctor who admitted him as a suspected case for Coronavirus and arrangements were made to air-dash him to the city today.

Meanwhile, samples were taken within the past 24-hours from a patient at the town of Mabaruma who was taken to the regional hospital there on Monday, after she displayed symptoms of the pandemic.

An announcement was made by health officials on the National Communication Network (NCN) 95.1FM radio station on Monday at the town regarding health measures residents should be adhering to stem the spread of the virus.

It was announced on the radio too, that three persons were being placed in quarantine.The patient, whose samples were flown to the city, is in institutional quarantine at a special facility at the town.The results of those samples are expected today.The two other patients are being monitored by health workers.

On Monday, officials at Mabaruma placed a lockdown on the business area of Kumaka. Reports are that sanitisation efforts at the business community are underway and sections of the business community are expected to be re-opened soon.

Guyana has so far recorded 31 cases of the dreaded pandemic with 5 deaths being attributed to the virus.