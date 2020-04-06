COVID-19 | Total confirmed cases in Guyana climb to 31

…8 in Intensive Care Unit, 1 in critical condition

The Ministry of Public Health today noted that the total number of confirmed cases of the Coronavirus has climbed from 29 to 31.

Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence noted in an update on Monday afternoon that there are 8 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 1 of whom is in a critical condition.

She said too that the number of persons tested during the period February 26 to April 6, 2020 is 115. Of that number, 31 cases were positive, 4 deaths were recorded and 84 cases were negative.She said that 35 persons are in institutional quarantine.

In terms of the regions, Lawrence said that there are 10 cases in Region Three, 22 in Region Four and, 3 in Region Six.

She said too that there are 23 patients in institutional isolation.They include persons in Regions One,Three,Four,Five and Seven.

Government on Friday extended its emergency measures to combat the dread coronavirus with the implementation of a 12-hour curfew on citizens. These emergency measures are made pursuant to the paragraphs (1) and (2)(b) of the Direction by the President, given under the Public Health Ordinance, Cap. 145, and published in the Gazette, Legal Supplement B, 16th March 2020, government said in a notice Friday evening.

The measures took effect from the 3rd April, 2020 and will last for one month unless earlier terminated, extended or amended by notice of the Minister of Public Health after an assessment of the prevailing public health conditions.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by a newly-discovered coronavirus. WHO said most people infected with the COVID-19 virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment. Older persons and those with underlying medical problems such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer are more likely to develop serious illness.

WHO believes that the best way to prevent and slow down transmission is to be well informed about the virus, the disease it causes and how it spreads.