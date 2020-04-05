GPL contractor dies after falling from transmission tower at Ithaca

A Guyana Power and Light ( GPL) contractor succumbed to his injuries after he plummeted off of a transmission tower at Ithaca Village, West Bank Berbice just after 09:00hrs on Sunday morning.

Dead is Leon Adams, aged 69 of Tarlogie, Corentyne .

Guyana Chronicle was reliably informed that it was minutes after 07:00hrs on Sunday, the man and two other members of a team left the Canefield Power Station in East Canje for Ithaca Village, West Bank Berbice, where an inspection on the 300 ft transmission tower was planned.

On reaching the location, the man’s son Samuel, mounted the tower ahead of him.It is customary for technicians to wait half way up the tower, so as to ensure that there is no power to the tower.

Reports are that before the elder Adams reached the midway stop, he slipped, plummeting some 150 feet to the ground.

His son’s screams of “Daddy! Daddy! Daddy!” alerted nearby residents that something was amiss, and when persons got to the scene, the man was seen lying motionless on the ground.

He was quickly transported to the New Amsterdam Hospital where his death was confirmed.An investigation has been launched