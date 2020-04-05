Biker dies in Coverden accident

A 33-year old man died on Sunday morning after he fell off his motorcycle at Coverden on the East Bank of Demerara.

Dead is Dexter Cole, a father of one and a former member of the Guyana Defence Force.

According to an eyewitness, the man and other colleagues went for an early morning ride along the East Bank of Demerara. He said that the group was riding slowly on the way back to the city when Cole rode off and fell off of his bike. The man’s helmet was not secured properly and as such he sustained severe neck injuries.

The man’s friends were left in a state of shock as they tried to assist him.