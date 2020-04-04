Man remanded for allegedly killing daughter

A MAN who allegedly killed his 11-year-old daughter as a sacrifice which he believed would have brought him wealth was on Friday remanded to prison for the gruesome murder.

Ganesh Ramdain, 33, a construction worker of Lot 14 Lusignan, East Coast Demerara, appeared before Magistrate Marissa Mittelholzer at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court.

He was not required to plead to the capital offence which alleged that between March 25 and March 27, 2020, at his home, he murdered his daughter, Varshane Ramdain.

Police Prosecutor Corporal David Goodridge in his address to the court explained that on March 25, 2020, the victim was in her bedroom alone while her mother was in the lower flat of the family home.

It is alleged that Ramdain entered his daughter’s bedroom and began choking her. He then reportedly tied her up to the roof and went downstairs.

According to Goodridge, Ramdain then raised an alarm and went back into the room to cut his daughter down from the roof. The child was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she was admitted as a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in an unconscious state. The girl succumbed on March 27.

Her father was interrogated, and during a video interview with the police, he confessed to killing his daughter because of his religious belief that if he sacrificed her, he would have become wealthy.

Magistrate Mittelholzer then ordered that the defendant undergo a psychological evaluation.